HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 June 2026 - The "Happiness from Europe" campaign is back in Hong Kong this summer through a partnership with PizzaExpress. From 23 June to 7 September 2026, 19 PizzaExpress branches will feature a special Grana Padano PDO menu in honor of Restaurant Weeks.



The three-year campaign is co-funded by the European Union and centered on Grana Padano PDO, a hard cheese from the Pianura Padana (Po River Valley) in Northern Italy, known for its fine, granular texture and 900-year production history. In 2026 the campaign returns to PizzaExpress with a dedicated three-dish Grana Padano PDO menu running across 19 branches for the length of the promotion. The partnership puts the cheese in front of diners through one of Hong Kong's most familiar restaurant brands.



Each of the three dishes uses Grana Padano PDO in a different way, from the sauce of a pizza to the finishing of a pasta. The menu is designed to show how the cheese works across familiar dishes diners already order.



The Menu



The starter is a Cheesy Crab Dip with Grana Padano PDO. Grana Padano PDO is stirred through the dip to balance the sweetness of the crab, and the dip is served with a Grana Padano PDO cheese flatbread for tearing and dipping. It is built to be shared and finished before the rest of the meal arrives.



The Grana Padano PDO Pizza is built on a béchamel base rather than tomato sauce, with Grana Padano PDO worked into the sauce and shaved generously over the top. It is layered with fresh porcini, mortadella, mozzarella, and sliced peach. The combination of sweet peach, cured mortadella, and earthy porcini gives the pizza its character, and the cheese running through both the base and the finish brings the flavors together.



The Spaghetti Seafood Bianco with Grana Padano PDO brings together prawns, clams, and mussels in a garlic and white wine sauce with chili flakes and Grana Padano PDO. The cheese is stirred through the sauce, giving the dish more body than a typical white-wine seafood pasta.

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