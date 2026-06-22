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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Boutiqaat reportedly plans IPO for early 2027

June 22, 2026 | 12:22
(0) user say
Boutiqaat is positioned for expansion following reports of a potential IPO as early as the first quarter of 2027, according to Bloomberg.

KUWAIT CITY, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutiqaat welcomes the growing international attention surrounding its future growth plans, following recent reports by Bloomberg, regarding a potential initial public offering (IPO) that could take place as early as the first quarter of 2027, with Goldman Sachs reportedly leading preparations for the proposed transaction.

According to the reports, the potential offering could value Boutiqaat at more than US$1 billion, positioning it among the largest private-sector listings in Kuwait's history and reflecting the company's strong market position, sustained growth trajectory, and long-term vision for regional and international expansion.

Over the years, Boutiqaat has evolved into one of the Middle East's leading destinations for beauty, fragrance, fashion, and lifestyle products, offering a diverse portfolio that caters to the needs and preferences of women, men, and children. Boutiqaat's continued success has been driven by its ability to establish strategic partnerships with globally recognized brands across Europe, North America, and Asia, while consistently introducing new concepts and experiences that enrich the regional retail landscape.

A key pillar of Boutiqaat's future growth strategy is its continued investment in expanding its global footprint and strengthening its network of strategic partnerships with leading international brands. This approach continues to unlock new opportunities for collaboration across global markets, further reinforcing Boutiqaat's position as a leading beauty and lifestyle platform and supporting its ambitions for sustainable international growth.

By broadening its portfolio of world-class brands and deepening its relationships with global partners, Boutiqaat is creating a strong foundation for long-term growth, innovation, and cross-border business development. The company believes that the momentum generated by these strategic initiatives will play a significant role in accelerating its regional and international expansion plans while further enhancing the strength and diversity of its global brand portfolio.

Should the reported IPO proceed, it would represent a landmark milestone not only for Boutiqaat, but also for Kuwait's private sector, highlighting the country's growing attractiveness to international investors and reinforcing its position as a promising destination for high-growth, consumer-driven businesses.

By PR Newswire

Boutiqaat

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