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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BlueNexus unveils AquaX Hub for AI water operations

June 22, 2026 | 12:13
(0) user say
BlueNexus Technologies debuted AquaX Hub at Singapore International Water Week 2026, a plug-and-play edge device bringing AI autonomous operations to legacy water assets.

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2026, BlueNexus Technologies unveiled the global debut of AquaX Hub™ — a compact plug-and-play edge device that brings full AI-powered autonomous operation to standalone water equipment and legacy treatment plants. The launch drew sustained engagement from utilities, industrial operators and engineering firms.

The water sector confronts converging pressures: aging infrastructure, a critical shortage of skilled technicians, and relentless operational cost escalation. AquaX Hub™ answers these directly — extending the AI autonomous operation already proven plant-wide by AquaX Robot™ to a single asset, and delivering comparable monitoring and operational management without a control-system overhaul.

"The industry cannot hire its way out of this problem," said Jack Zhang, CEO of BlueNexus Technologies. "AI autonomous operation is no longer a future concept — the barrier to entry is gone."

The AquaX Ecosystem

BlueNexus has built the industry's first fully integrated AI autonomous water operation platform, spanning three complementary pillars:

AquaX Robot™ is the flagship plant-wide AI agent, built on large language models with proprietary vision, acoustic and infrared multimodal sensing. It optimizes treatment processes 24/7 and predicts equipment failures. Live deployments show up to 90% reduction in on-site staffing, a 50% drop in equipment breakdowns, and approximately 35% lower O&M costs.

AquaX Hub™, making its global debut at SIWW 2026, is a lightweight edge terminal extending that capability to any water system. With an independent local processing module, it monitors and inspects equipment through multimodal sensing and runs a self-contained processing loop. The device integrates seamlessly with existing SCADA, cloud and enterprise platforms via standardized APIs.

i-WaterHub™, the company's standardized modular treatment plant, operated autonomously by AquaX Robot, delivers 2,500 to 40,000 m³/day for municipal and industrial applications.

Market Momentum

SIWW 2026 convened nearly 500 exhibitors from over 65 countries. BlueNexus has identified priority markets for AquaX Hub™ in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. "The conversations this week have already translated into concrete business opportunities and we expect rapid deployment in the coming months." Zhang confirmed.

Web: www.bluenexus.tech

By PR Newswire

BlueNexus Technologies

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TagTag:
BlueNexus BlueNexus Technologies AquaX Hub Singapore International Water

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