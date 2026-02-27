Han Edu Tech expands Korean language testing globally via app

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As K-culture continues to capture worldwide attention, the number of foreigners seeking to learn Korean has surged. However, many regions still lack adequate educational institutions. Against this backdrop, Han Il-hwan, CEO of Han Edu Tech Co., Ltd., is gaining recognition for developing MetaKorea, an application that delivers Korean language education and testing content, enabling users around the world to learn Korean anytime, anywhere.

Han Edu Tech Develops "MetaKorea," a Global Platform for Certified Korean Exams and Education

Han Edu Tech envisions a world where access barriers to Korean language education and official exams such as TOPIK, EPS-TOPIK, and OK-TEST no longer exist, regardless of time or location. CEO Han Il-hwan explained, "We founded Han Edu Tech with the goal of widely promoting the Korean language. Drawing on years of experience in the education sector, we developed MetaKorea, a platform that allows users to access Korean language courses, official test information, and mock exams all within a single app." He added, "We hope international students will take an interest in Han Edu Tech's OK-TEST and actively use MetaKorea. We believe the app can help Korean language learners worldwide improve their business Korean skills and gain advantages in both domestic and international employment."

App Developed to Support Korean Language Globalization Through Testing and Education

Han emphasized that OK-TEST, a business Korean exam modeled after TOEIC, has become the third officially recognized foreign language test in China, following English TOEIC and Japanese J-TEST. It is the only Korean language test officially recognized by the Chinese government. Approved in 2010 by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security as a national qualification exam, it is currently administered at over 300 Chinese universities and at Korean-invested companies in China, including POSCO, SK Hynix, and Woori Bank.

Following agreements signed in 2023 with Vietnam's VXT College, NEWTATCO (a state-owned enterprise under Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense), and FTC, Han Edu Tech also entered into an MOU in April 2024 with Vietnam's JHL Group to expand Korean language education initiatives. Beyond these markets, the company plans to expand into India, Indonesia, Nepal, Uzbekistan, North America, Europe, and South America—regions with strong demand for Korean language learning and significant Korean corporate presence. The OK-TEST administered by Han Edu Tech is designed for foreigners seeking to study or work in Korea, as well as for advanced learners with TOPIK Level 5 or higher who want to communicate more fluently with native speakers. The exam is also registered domestically in Korea as a private certification. Through the MetaKorea app, users can practice with past exam questions to prepare in advance.

MetaKorea's CEO Han Il-hwan

From 1994 to 2002, Han operated e-learning LMS solutions and educational websites, eventually listing them on the KOSDAQ stock market. In April 2017, he founded Han Edu Tech to promote the globalization of the Korean language through information and communication technology, focusing on the OK-TEST Occupational Korean Proficiency Test, related certification exams, and educational publishing to improve employment opportunities both in Korea and internationally.

Recently, the company as accelerated efforts to expand beyond China into Vietnam and other Asian countries, as well as North America and Europe. Han also established the China Business Academy in Beijing in 2002, where, until 2016, he ran the government-funded "K-Move School" overseas employment training program operated by Korea's Human Resources Development Service. During that time, he trained approximately 1,500 participants, successfully placing around 1,200 of them in Korean-invested companies across China.

For more information, please visit http://www.oktest.org