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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YOFC cuts GHG emissions intensity by 13% in 2025

May 11, 2026 | 10:42
(0) user say
The optical fibre manufacturer reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 13 per cent last year, according to its latest ESG report.

WUHAN, China, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 13.12% year on year and cut total carbon emissions by 86,333 tonnes in 2025. YOFC monitors carbon performance via its self-developed SmartCarbon platform. The platform obtained third-party verification from Bureau Veritas in 2025 and enables granular carbon data tracking at both organizational and product levels.

The results, disclosed in the company's 2025 ESG and Sustainability Report published last week, show a 4.54% reduction in energy consumption intensity, a 28.54% drop in water consumption intensity, and total green electricity consumption of 159,279 MWh. All environmental improvements came alongside YOFC's steady global business expansion, with no compromise to production capacity or global supply capacity.

The sustainability progress comes as YOFC continues to expand its global footprint, having held top-ranking market share in optical preforms, optical fiber, and optical cable for 10 consecutive years across more than 100 countries and regions with nine overseas production facilities.

"In the era of artificial intelligence, optical communication infrastructure is becoming a key foundation of the digital economy. Building that infrastructure sustainably is a strategic core of our long-term development, not a separate obligation," said Dan Zhuang, executive director and president of YOFC.

As a frontrunner in smart, low-carbon manufacturing, YOFC runs a network of digitally smart manufacturing facilities. It deploys automation and digital solutions to boost efficiency, product consistency and low-carbon operations. In 2025, YOFC led or contributed to the formulation of 42 industry standards.

On the product side, YOFC's hollow-core optical fiber achieved a minimum attenuation of 0.04 dB/km, a world-leading figure that will allow network operators to build higher-capacity infrastructure at significantly lower energy cost as AI workloads scale.

Sustainability is embedded throughout YOFC's entire business ecosystem. The Company fully adheres to the ISO 28000 supply chain security management system and has formalized security commitments with all raw material and service suppliers. All suppliers have signed the External Party Code of Conduct and integrity agreements, achieving full compliance at a 100% signing rate. Total annual employee training hours amounted to 238,261, underscoring YOFC's ongoing dedication to talent development and social responsibility as integral pillars of its ESG strategy.

With targets of a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2028 compared with 2021 levels and carbon neutrality by 2055, technological innovation and global expansion will remain central to YOFC's green transformation.

"We will continue to advance our green and low-carbon transition, deepen our global presence, and work with industry partners to build a connectivity ecosystem that is more efficient, more intelligent, and more durable," Zhuang said.

By PR Newswire

YOFC

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YOFC GHG emissions

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