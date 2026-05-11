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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MICROIP unveils software-driven hardware strategy with Poland

May 11, 2026 | 11:01
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At EEC 2026, the chip design firm announced a partnership with Poland to build a resilient edge AI and ASIC supply chain.

KATOWICE, Poland, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 European Economic Congress (EEC 2026), MICROIP Chairman Dr. James Yang participated in a high-level dialogue at the "Poland-Taiwan Economic Cooperation Forum." Joined by Ambassador Liu Yong-jian and HCG Vice Chairman Michael Chiu, Dr. Yang advocated leveraging Taiwan's semiconductor prowess to propel Poland into a strategic hub for European Edge AI.

Addressing the "Last Mile" of AI deployment, Dr. Yang noted that global adoption is hindered by fragmented end-user demands and the high cost of general-purpose chips. "MICROIP advocates a 'Software-Driven Hardware' approach," Yang stated, emphasizing translating domain expertise into silicon reality. By utilizing mainstream chip platforms alongside MICROIP's low-power Customized ASIC Design Services (CATS) and AIVO No-Code platform, engineers can transform specific industry knowledge into specialized applications with minimal barriers. This model has already demonstrated commercial success in autonomous UAV navigation—tracking objects without internet access—and in smart cities, where on-device processing protects privacy while saving critical bandwidth.

The forum highlighted the synergy between Poland's "Soft Intelligence" and Taiwan's "Hard Foundations". Michael Chiu of HCG identified Poland as a core innovation partner for Taiwan's security industry. Dr. Yang noted that combining Europe's software talent with Taiwan's hardware creates a "resilient supply chain," establishing Poland as an "AI Hardware-Software Innovation Hub". Furthermore, MICROIP collaborates with its sister company, Arculus System, to provide professional EDA services. This strategic partnership significantly reduces the ASIC R&D-to-mass-production cycle, allowing MICROIP to co-define global AIoT standards while providing European clients with the most cost-effective solutions to meet localized market needs.

"Talent is the ultimate currency of the AI industry; we invest where the talent is," Yang concluded. Success will be measured by a deep symbiosis of technology and talent, moving beyond simple trade to a thriving industrial ecosystem. This strategic alignment positions MICROIP to bridge technical value with international capital markets, opening a new chapter for the global ASIC and AI software design service industry.

By PR Newswire

MICROIP

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MICROIP SoftwareDriven Hardware Resilient Edge AI

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