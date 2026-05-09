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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Luvme launches first human hair base braided wig

May 09, 2026 | 16:57
(0) user say
The wig brand introduced OwnScalp, a human hair base braided wig designed to replicate salon-quality braids for everyday wear.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braided hairstyles have long been more than a beauty choice; they are a powerful form of cultural expression and identity within the Black community. Honoring this cultural significance, Luvme, the world's leading human hair wig brand, introduces the OwnScalp™ Braided Wig, a first-of-its-kind solution with respect and intention, transforming traditional braiding into a modern solution that aligns with the evolving lifestyles of today's Black women.

Bringing Salon-Level Braids into Everyday Life

While salon braiding remains a popular styling choice, consumers continue to face key challenges, including lengthy installation times that can take hours, high salon costs, and limited styling flexibility once the hair is installed. In addition, traditional braiding methods may place tension on natural hair and hairlines over time.

Developed in response to these concerns, Luvme OwnScalp™ offers a more accessible and protective alternative for everyday braided beauty—without compromising on style or authenticity.

Industry-First Human Hair Base Braided Wig Innovation

Luvme is the first human hair wig brand to introduce a full lace braided wig built on a human hair base—setting a new benchmark for realism and craftsmanship in the category. This year, the design has been further elevated through refined construction and upgraded detailing.

The Luvme OwnScalp™ Braided Wig features an industry-first design that combines a human hair base with a 26-inch full lace braided structure, delivering a highly realistic scalp appearance and an exceptionally natural finish.

Unlike conventional synthetic foundations, a human hair base requires far more selective sourcing, intricate craftsmanship, and significantly higher production investment—placing it among the most advanced constructions in braided wigs. This rare foundation enhances not only the realism of the final look, but also the wearing experience itself, creating a lighter, more breathable feel that sets it apart from traditional alternatives.

At Luvme, we believe that beauty should never come at the cost of comfort. Built on this foundation, the OwnScalp™ is designed with natural parting and refined hairline detailing to deliver a seamless, scalp-like finish, offering a tension-free, heat-free experience that protects natural hair while preserving a naturally elevated aesthetic.

Designed for Real-Life Moments

Designed with real-life moments in mind—especially for hot, humid summer days—the OwnScalp™ collection features versatile styles, including braids, twists, and micro braids, making it perfect for travel, vacations, and effortless everyday wear.

Designed with ready-to-wear convenience, the pre-braided format enables a seamless "wear-and-go" experience, significantly reducing the time and effort traditionally required for braided styling. This innovation transforms salon-level braided looks into an efficient, everyday beauty solution.

With OwnScalp™, Luvme continues its mission to redefine protective styling by combining innovation, cultural respect, and everyday practicality. The launch marks a new chapter in braided beauty—where style, comfort, and protection can truly coexist.

To learn more about the Luvme OwnScalp™ Braided Wig Collection, please visit: https://shop.luvmehair.com/products/ownscalp-salon-braids-super-natural-scalp-full-hd-lace-knotless-box-braided-wig-flexi-fit-invisi-drawstring-cap

To learn more about Luvme, please visit https://shop.luvmehair.com/

By PR Newswire

Luvme Hair

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Luvme human hair base braided wig

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