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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yeahmobi insight: one in six people now uses AI

May 11, 2026 | 09:29
(0) user say
According to Yeahmobi, 16% of the global population now uses artificial intelligence, forcing advertisers to rethink targeting and creative approaches.

XI'AN, China, May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent findings from Microsoft's 2025 Global AI Adoption Report show that personal AI usage worldwide has reached 16.3%, meaning approximately one in six people now incorporates AI tools into daily life or work. According to Yeahmobi, this shift signals more than growing technology adoption — it reflects a major change in consumer expectations, content behavior, and global advertising strategy.

Yeahmobi noted that AI adoption is evolving differently across mature and emerging markets, creating distinct challenges and opportunities for international advertisers.

In mature markets such as the United States and Western Europe, consumers have largely moved beyond the "what is AI" phase and entered a stage focused on practical productivity applications. AI tools are increasingly being used for tasks such as content creation, reporting, design support, and workflow automation.

As a result, advertising strategies centered on basic AI functionality — such as "AI-generated copy" or "one-click image generation" — are becoming less compelling. Instead, performance-driven messaging focused on measurable outcomes and efficiency gains is resonating more strongly with audiences.

In contrast, emerging markets across Southeast Asia are still experiencing an earlier stage of AI adoption. Countries including Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia continue to see rising AI usage, with many consumers interacting with AI tools for the first time. In these markets, users are typically more focused on immediate, practical value, such as writing emails, generating social content, or supporting education and day-to-day productivity.

Yeahmobi believes this divergence is reshaping international advertising strategy in two key ways:

  • In mature markets, advertisers are shifting from feature-focused messaging toward ROI, productivity, and vertical-specific use cases targeting professional audiences;
  • In emerging markets, successful campaigns are increasingly centered on relatable use cases, accessibility, and lowering barriers to first-time adoption.

The company also emphasized that localization now extends far beyond translation. Effective campaigns increasingly rely on local cultural context, social trends, and native communication styles rather than direct adaptation of English or Chinese-language creative assets.

According to Yeahmobi, the next phase of global AI adoption will require advertisers to balance efficiency-driven messaging in developed markets with accessibility and opportunity-driven narratives in emerging regions.

By PR Newswire

Yeahmobi

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