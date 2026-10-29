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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green Street launches Australian commercial real estate data across five markets

October 29, 2026 | 14:56
(0) user say
Real estate analytics firm Green Street launches private market valuations, sales comparisons, and performance metrics across five primary Australian capital cities.

SYDNEY, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of Real Assets intelligence, data, news, and predictive analytics, today launched its Australian Private Market Research and Data offering, covering Industrial, Office and Retail for 'B/B+' quality grade assets across five markets: Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The new offering expands Green Street's presence in the region. Green Street's Australian public market research and REIT data were introduced in October 2025. Green Street News coverage of Australia is also available to subscribers. Together these resources give investors, lenders and advisers an independent view of Australian real estate, from listed REIT pricing to private market values and transactions.

Green Street's new Australian private market offering includes:

  • Three deep dive sector Outlook reports covering macro trends, operating fundamentals, and key valuation insights.
  • Market grades for Industrial, Office and Retail, down to submarket and postal level.
  • Full forecasting models with two decades of history, from effective rent, commercial property price and net initial yield indexes through to M-RevPAM and NOI growth.
  • Long-term growth rates underpinned by a statistically back-tested market grading framework.
  • Real-time and extensive sales comps, analyst-verified with price, location and size, plus buyer, seller and broker details, so investors can see what buyers are actually paying.
  • IRRs and net initial yields for apples-to-apples comparisons across Australia and globally.
  • Workflow delivery your way in-platform, via Excel Add-In, API, Snowflake or MCP Server Connection.

"Australia is one of the most sophisticated commercial real estate markets, but understanding opportunity requires more than REIT-level insights. By bringing robust private market evidence alongside public market intelligence, investors can assess historical performance, recent transactions and look-forward expected returns with greater clarity and confidence," said Peter Papadakos, Head of Research for Europe and APAC at Green Street.

"Our global strategy is built on giving investors a consistent, comparable view of commercial real estate markets. Bringing Australia onto this analytical framework enables clients to evaluate opportunities and risks across markets with greater confidence and make more informed capital allocation decisions," said Cedrik Lachance, EVP, Director of Research at Green Street.

To request a demo or access Green Street's Australian research and data, visit au.greenstreet.com.

By PR Newswire

Green Street

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TagTag:
Green Street Australian Private Market Research and Data Australian commercial real estate

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