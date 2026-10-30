SKG Health releases YS200 smart foot massager with vibration system

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKG Health today announced the launch of the YS200 Smart Foot Massager, an 8-in-1 device designed to provide a convenient at-home massage experience. Built for desk workers, frequent standers, and fitness enthusiasts, the YS200 is tailored for home and office use. It provides daily lower-leg recovery and soothing relief after long hours or workouts.

The YS200 combines toe-and-arch kneading rollers, instep air compression, heel scraping, and heel vibration in a single device. Its integrated heel-vibration system complements sole massage, extending the massage experience beyond the soles of the feet.

Key Features of the SKG YS200

Multi-Zone Massage System: Combines sole rollers, instep air compression, heel scraping, and heel vibration in one device.

Adjustable Air Compression: Offers three compression intensity levels, allowing users to customize their massage experience.

Three Adjustable Warming Settings: Offers three selectable temperature settings—107.6°F (42°C), 116.6°F (47°C), and 125.6°F (52°C)—for adjustable warmth across the top and sole of the foot.

User-Friendly Design: Includes a magnetically attached remote control, an intuitive touch control panel, 15- and 30-minute automatic shutoff timers, and removable, washable foot liners. The device accommodates feet up to US men's size 13 and women's size 14.5 and operates at less than 60 dB under specified test conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The SKG YS200 is available beginning October 28, 2026, at an early bird price of $149.99 (MSRP $199.99) through SKG's official website, Amazon US (use $50 OFF promo code: SKGCODE), and select retail partners.