Nandagang Wetland opens global migratory bird photography competition

CANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cangzhou International Communication Center has launched Global Wetland Week, an international campaign that uses wetlands as common ground for dialogue and cultural exchange. A key component of the campaign is the 2026 Nandagang International Wetland Photo Contest, which invites photographers and video creators around the world to share wetland stories through images and bring wider public attention to wetland conservation.

Located in Cangzhou, Hebei Province, Nandagang Wetland is part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China. In recent years, more than 300 hectares of wetland have been restored. Migratory bird numbers rose from about 20,000 in 2019 to more than 150,000 in 2025, while recorded bird species increased from 268 in 2021 to 274, according to the Cangzhou Natural Resources and Planning Bureau.

Under the theme "Together for Wetlands," the contest welcomes photographs and videos about wetland landscapes, migratory birds, local communities and conservation. It is open to photographers, videographers, nature observers and young creators worldwide.

Reflecting on the inaugural edition, Ma Chaode, Assistant Resident Representative at UNDP in China, said: "Wetlands, one of the three major ecosystems, are known as the 'Kidneys of the Earth.' They have functions like provision, support, regulation and culture, and are the foundation for the sustainable development of human society. The numerous wetland ecological images collected in the event vividly show the real - life beautiful scenery of the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. It's not only a vivid microcosm of "Beautiful China", but also a typical case for promoting global ecological civilization."

"For me, photography is a way to connect people with nature and inspire its conservation," said Mario Suárez Porras, president of AFONAS and a judge for this year's contest. "I'm excited to see creative works for this year's theme."

The contest is organized by Cangzhou International Communication Center, hosted by Xinhuanet North America, with media support from Xinhuanet Hebei Channel.

Call for Entries

Theme: "Together for Wetlands"

Who can enter: Photographers, videographers, nature observers and young creators worldwide

Categories: Global Wetlands; Wetlands and Migratory Birds; People and Wetlands; Nandagang Wetland; Youth Imaging (under 28); Wetland Conservation Stories (video)

Submission deadline: November 28, 2026

Entry fee: Free

How to enter: Submit at globalsouthernnews.com/ndg2026. Email submissions are available as a backup at cangzhouNDGphotoweek@gmail.com.

Awards and recognition: A US$1,500 Grand Prize, additional cash prizes, special awards and honorable mentions. Entries will be reviewed by a ten-member international jury.

For complete eligibility requirements, submission instructions, technical specifications and copyright terms, visit globalsouthernnews.com/ndg2026