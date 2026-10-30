Coremail presents email security platform at Jakarta digital summit

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coremail participated in the WPS Indonesia Digital Ecosystem Roundtable 2026 in Jakarta, joining technology companies, local service providers and enterprise representatives to discuss Indonesia's digital transformation and ecosystem collaboration. The company also served as title sponsor of the evening networking reception.

As Indonesia's digital economy evolves, businesses increasingly need solutions combining cloud infrastructure, AI, enterprise software and local services. Connecting these complementary capabilities can help providers and partners better address customer needs.

The event featured partner matching, collaborative solution discussions and executive roundtables, offering opportunities to explore technology integration, joint solutions, channel development and local service delivery.

Coremail exchanged perspectives with participants on enterprise communications, data security and digitalisation in Indonesia, exploring opportunities to address evolving business requirements with local partners.

Regan Deng, Vice President of Coremail, emphasised the importance of understanding local markets and customer needs. He noted that combining complementary strengths in technology, products, infrastructure and local services can help businesses develop solutions suited to their operational requirements.

Top, Coremail's Thailand Project Manager, introduced the company's product portfolio, global footprint and partnership opportunities, highlighting its enterprise email communications and security expertise.

Founded in 1999, Coremail's portfolio includes the Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System, CACTER AI-Native Secure Email Gateway, Email Archive System, Email Delivery System and Secure Email Relay. Flexible deployment and integration capabilities help organisations address differing data security, IT infrastructure and business requirements, supporting secure and reliable enterprise communications.

Coremail has established cooperation with Indonesian cloud service provider CBN Cloud to jointly develop a cloud email service platform, combining Coremail's email technology with local service capabilities to support Indonesian businesses.

The roundtable offered opportunities to strengthen local connections and explore further collaboration in enterprise email, email security and integrated digital solutions. Coremail will seek to deepen its Southeast Asian presence and work with local partners to address evolving customer needs through secure enterprise email, email security and AI-enabled solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.co.th