Vinhomes Green Paradise enters global vote for future city campaign

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2026 - Vinhomes Green Paradise, a 2,870-hectare coastal development in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, enters the global voting phase of New7Wonders' "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign on Oct. 31. As the campaign's first Official Participant, the project carries Vietnam's aspiration to be counted among the cities that will define urban living in the 21st century.

Vinhomes Green Paradise, a 2,870-hectare development in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, is entering the global voting phase of the "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign launched by New7Wonders.

Around 200 B.C., the Greek writer Philon of Byzantium compiled a list of seven extraordinary monuments, essentially a travel guide for fellow Greeks exploring the known world. More than 2,000 years later, only the Pyramids of Giza still stand. The Hanging Gardens, the Colossus of Rhodes and the rest have passed into legend. What has endured is not the stone, but the human desire to name, celebrate and protect the extraordinary.Bernard Weber, founder of New7Wonders, revived that tradition with one key difference: the wonders would be chosen not by one person, but by millions of people around the world. The organization's 2007 global vote drew more than 100 million votes, a reminder that a wonder becomes a wonder when it speaks to a shared sense of pride.Vietnam knows this well. Ha Long Bay, with nearly 2,000 limestone islands rising from emerald waters, earned its place among the New7Wonders of Nature, showing that a single place can rally support from around the world.Today, however, the world is shaped as much by cities as by landscapes. The United Nations projects that around 68% of the global population will live in urban areas by 2050. The idea of a wonder is shifting accordingly, from beauty inherited from nature to cities that balance nature, technology, sustainability and quality of life. The question is what it will contribute next, not as a wonder of nature, but as a wonder of the future.One answer is taking shape in Can Gio. The "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign seeks to identify the next generation of urban wonders by recognizing pioneering cities and developments that champion sustainable development, technological advancement, innovation and human-centric design. Launched on Oct. 31, 2025, the campaign is accepting applications through Oct. 31, 2026, and has drawn 265 participants from around the world. Vinhomes Green Paradise was the first to be named an Official Participant.The global voting phase opens on Oct. 31, 2026, and will unfold in three stages:November 2026 to April 2027: Public voting will determine a longlist of 77 participants, from which New7Wonders will select and reveal 28 finalists based on its defined criteria.May to October 2027: The 28 finalists will compete through three qualifier stages, with millions of votes expected to decide the outcome.Oct. 31, 2027: New7Wonders will confirm, validate and declare the "7 Wonders of Future Cities."Measured against the campaign's criteria, Vinhomes Green Paradise is built on three core pillars.Environment & Nature. The development occupies a rare coastal site in Can Gio, adjacent to the sea and the UNESCO-recognized Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve. Construction density across the 2,870-hectare site is planned at just 16%, leaving most of the land for green spaces, water bodies and ecological landscapes.Smart City. The project is designed to integrate the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence (AI) into urban governance, operations and environmental monitoring. By embedding technology in its infrastructure, it aims to optimize resource use, improve operational efficiency and foster a modern, safe and civilized living environment.Human-Centric Development. Amenities and services are planned around a people-first philosophy, with an ecosystem of internationally benchmarked services spanning healthcare, education, senior living, culture, sports, entertainment and dining, designed to support a high quality of life for residents.Following an on-site visit, Jean-Paul de la Fuente, director of New7Wonders and chairman of the "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign, noted that the Can Gio setting places the relationship between development and nature at the center of the discussion. Vinhomes' stated ambition to build that relationship into its vision is an important starting point, he said, while the project's lasting value will depend on how planning decisions, environmental safeguards and long-term management support the ecosystem as the development progresses."For me, this is where the idea of a future city becomes particularly meaningful: understanding the natural systems on which a place depends and explaining how they will be cared for," he said. In his view, Green Paradise has an opportunity to demonstrate its approach through evidence of progress and outcomes over time, contributing to a valuable international exchange on responsible development in sensitive natural settings.Reflecting on the visit, he added: "A visit brings the physical context into focus: the relationship between the site and its surroundings, the scale of the urban vision, and the practical questions involved in connecting infrastructure, services and public spaces. Those relationships are easier to appreciate in person than through individual drawings or presentations."From Ha Long Bay to Can Gio, Vietnam's story of wonders is being written in a new language: cities that listen to nature, use technology in service of people and measure success by quality of life. The project's participation is expected to inspire national pride and rally support from communities in Vietnam and abroad, strengthening Vietnam's voice in the global conversation on the future of cities.https://vinhomes.vn/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.