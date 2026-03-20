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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gastops and TKMS partner on Canadian submarine center

March 20, 2026 | 14:19
(0) user say
The companies formed an alliance to create a facility supporting Canada's naval vessel procurement and maintenance program.

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, an innovative Canadian provider of advanced In-Service Support solutions across marine, aerospace, energy, and industrial applications, has signed a Teaming Agreement with TKMS, a German provider of integrated system solutions in maritime defense technologies with more than 180 years of experience in naval engineering, to support the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project.

Through this collaboration, Gastops and TKMS will establish an Automation System In-Service Support (ASISS) Center of Excellence dedicated to supporting the Royal Canadian Navy's CPSP program. The ASISS comprises the comprehensive, long-term management and execution of all activities in Canada required to operate, maintain, and sustain the installed submarine Automation/Platform Management System (PMS) and the Steering & Driving Control (S&DC)/Autopilot systems throughout their entire life cycle, ensuring maximum operational availability.

The collaboration will be enhanced by Canadian AI company, CORSphere, incorporating their AI-based machinery/system performance assessment, diagnostics, prognostics to enhance boat availability and maintenance optimization.

"Gastops is honored to work alongside TKMS on a program of such national importance," said Shaun Horning, President and CEO of Gastops. "We are excited to leverage our rich history of supporting the RCN in partnership with TKMS's world‑leading submarine technologies. We are building a powerful ASISS capability that will provide serviceability and readiness to the Royal Canadian Navy for decades."

www.gastops.com

www.tkmsgroup.com

By PR Newswire

Gastops Ltd.

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