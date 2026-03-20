MTR Care App wins Hong Kong digital award for AI technology

HONG KONG, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherrypicks Limited ("Cherrypicks") is honoured to announce that it has been recognised in the Best Use of AI & Technology category at the IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards 2025 for its campaign "MTR • Care App 2.0 — Revolutionizing Inclusive Travel for Customers with Special Needs" developed in collaboration with MTR Corporation. Receiving a Bronze Award from a competitive field of nearly 200 entries across the programme, the recognition underscores Cherrypicks' proven ability to leverage AI and emerging technologies to deliver impactful, inclusive solutions at scale.

The IAB HK Digital Awards 2025 recognise remarkable industry accomplishments, showcasing the year's most innovative and impactful digital campaigns, with nearly 200 entries submitted across eight categories and winners determined through a multi-stage evaluation by an independent panel of industry experts.

The Best Use of AI & Technology category recognises the best application of technology in marketing initiatives that strategically leverage current or emerging technologies — including AI — to drive business objectives and deliver measurable, impactful results, with entries required to demonstrate innovation in areas such as personalisation at scale, customer journey enhancement, and workflow optimisation, while generating meaningful impact across consumers, the company, and the wider community.

Transforming Inclusive Travel with AI

The award-winning MTR • Care App 2.0 redefines inclusive mobility in Hong Kong's public transport ecosystem through creative integration of advanced technologies. The app combines geofencing, Bluetooth beacons, Wi-Fi signals, voice assistance, navigation, and real-time data to deliver a seamless, personalised experience for elderly and passengers with special needs.

With a user-friendly, clear and easy-to-use interface, the App is designed for elderly and customers with special needs. In addition to the two useful functions – Trip Planner (Simplified Version) and Barrier-free Facilities Information, the In-Station Navigation (for Visually Impaired) function has been extended to more stations, while Wheelchair Portable Ramp Booking, Non-emergency In-station Assistance (for Hearing Impaired) and Online Application for "Government Public Transport Fare Concession Scheme for the Elderly and Eligible Persons with Disabilities" are also introduced, making passengers' journeys smoother and easier.

A Testament to Cherrypicks' AI & Technology Leadership

Mr. Kenny Chien, CEO of Cherrypicks, said: "We are deeply honoured to receive the IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards 2025 — Best Use of AI & Technology for the "MTR • Care App 2.0 - Revolutionizing Inclusive Travel for Customers with Special Needs" campaign. This recognition reflects our longstanding partnership with MTR Corporation and our shared commitment to leveraging AI to build a more inclusive society. As we continue to expand our AI capabilities and prepare for the next chapter of our growth, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive meaningful change for our clients and the wider community."

Ms Annie Leung, General Manager – Marketing & Customer Experience of MTR Corporation, said: " MTR is committed to building a safe, inclusive and barrier-free travelling environment to provide a more comfortable journey for passengers with different needs. The award reaffirms our team's efforts in leveraging AI and emerging technologies to advance smart mobility. We sincerely thank the IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards 2025 for this honour, as well as our technology partner Cherrypicks for their long-standing support. We will continue to strive for excellence, applying innovative technology to help elderly and special-needs passengers travel with ease, and to foster an inclusive, barrier-free community together."

This latest award further validates Cherrypicks' position as a leading AI solutions provider in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. A subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKEX: 777), Cherrypicks' patented and patent-pending products have won over 100 local and international awards, and its world-class mobile innovation solutions are trusted by long-term partners across banking, insurance, F&B, retail, property management, travel, and transportation.

The MTR • Care App 2.0 campaign demonstrates Cherrypicks' ability to deploy AI technologies that create meaningful impact not only for enterprise clients but for the wider community — a hallmark of the company's solutions approach.

Strategic Growth & Partnerships

Backed by strategic investment, Cherrypicks continues to strengthen its AI capabilities. In August 2025, Cherrypicks and Zhongke WengAI formed a strategic alliance to bring China's core AI technologies to global markets — injecting strong momentum into Hong Kong's AI ecosystem. This award-winning track record of delivering transformative AI solutions for marquee clients like MTR Corporation reinforces Cherrypicks' credentials as a trusted technology partner of choice.

For more information, please visit https://www.cherrypicks.com.