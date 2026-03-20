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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BILIGHT showcases perovskite solar technology at Japan PV Expo

March 20, 2026 | 14:21
(0) user say
The photovoltaic manufacturer presented commercial applications of advanced cell technology at the Tokyo renewable energy trade show.

TOKYO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading PV Expo 2026 closed in Tokyo after a three-day run. BILIGHT, a global leader in flexible perovskite solar cells, stole the spotlight with its perovskite-powered product lineup that empowers AI. Centered on its "Space + Home" full-scene strategy, the company secured overwhelming visitor interest and numerous major partnership intentions, emerging as a standout performer and setting a new benchmark for perovskite industry intelligence.

The highlight was the world-debut "Solar Wing"—a space-grade perovskite solution. It fundamentally resolves traditional silicon's weaknesses in weight, rigidity, and adaptability. Supporting real-time tracking and adaptive power regulation, it delivers stable, high-efficiency generation under extreme space conditions and complex terrestrial environments. Its ultra-thin, bendable design perfectly fits curved satellites and irregular buildings, earning high acclaim from global integrators as the premier choice for perovskite-enabled AI energy systems.

BILIGHT also showcased its roll-up perovskite solar curtains, integrating seamlessly with AI smart homes. Beyond shading and insulation, they generate electricity to power appliances and terminals, enabling "self-generation, self-consumption, ready-to-use." The design attracted heavy inquiries from BIPV, AI hardware, and new energy firms, with several partnerships in the works to bring clean energy from labs to households.

Leading investors praised BILIGHT for building a comprehensive perovskite ecosystem spanning aerospace and civil applications, solving key industrialization challenges. With Expo 2026 concluded, BILIGHT has validated perovskite's potential to empower AI across all scenarios. Going forward, it will accelerate the deployment of AI-driven clean energy systems, making smart, accessible power a reality everywhere.

By PR Newswire

BILIGHT

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BILIGHT Japan PV Expo solar technology

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