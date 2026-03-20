X Financial schedules fourth quarter earnings for 26 March

SHENZHEN, China, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 26, 2026 (8:30 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 800-905945 Mainland China: 4001-201203 International: 1-412-902-4272 Passcode: X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 2, 2026:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 7562117

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.