APAC IT leaders face AI and cloud cost volatility, report finds

SYDNEY, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure and operations teams across the Asia Pacific region are entering 2026 amid accelerating digital transformation and rising operational complexity. According to Info-Tech Research Group's Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report, expanding hybrid and multicloud environments, combined with the rapid scaling of AI workloads, are heightening financial and operational risk as many IT functions continue to grapple with technical debt, fragmented visibility, and manual processes.

The Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group identifies five key areas APAC I&O teams must address to reduce risk, regain operational control, and strengthen resilience amid accelerating change.

Data from Info-Tech's Future of IT 2026 survey reinforces the scale of the challenge. 52% of organisations identified reducing technical debt as a top infrastructure priority for 2026, while 45% are prioritising cloud workload optimisation in the year ahead. Yet only 19% identified improving monitoring and observability as a priority, highlighting the risk of scaling AI and cloud investments without strengthening governance and end-to-end visibility.

The global research and advisory firm's findings indicate that AI-driven workloads and consumption-based pricing models are introducing new cost variability for organisations operating across distributed and multicloud environments. Without clear ownership, structured cloud operating models, and stronger financial oversight through FinOps practices, rapid AI experimentation can expose IT teams to budget overruns and operational instability.

Beyond cost control, the report emphasises that resilience in 2026 will depend on stronger governance alignment, monitoring maturity, and workforce capability. As hybrid estates expand across the region, IT leaders must balance innovation with disciplined execution to ensure cloud and AI investments deliver measurable value.

"I&O teams cannot absorb the complexity of 2026 with approaches designed for a simpler era," says Emily Sugerman, lead author of the report and senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Leaders need to modernise cloud operations, introduce financial discipline through FinOps, and improve observability so they can see issues earlier, respond faster, and control costs. Organisations that succeed will be those that take a structured and execution-focused approach to modernisation."

Info-Tech's Five Infrastructure and Operations Priorities for 2026

The report emphasises that success in 2026 will depend less on new tooling and more on how effectively organisations align operating models, governance, and skills to the realities of hybrid, multicloud, and AI-driven environments across the region.

To help APAC IT leaders manage rising complexity and cost volatility, the Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report outlines five priorities for the year ahead:

Rethink Cloud Operations: Optimise hybrid, multicloud, and edge strategies by redesigning cloud operations around clear ownership, workflows, and governance.

Maximise AI ROI with FinOps: Apply financial management practices to better control the cost and risk of AI experimentation and consumption-based pricing models.

Regain Control Through Observability: Move beyond traditional monitoring to gain end-to-end visibility, reduce mean time to detect and respond, and support proactive operations.

Embrace AI-Enhanced IT Operations (AIOps): Define targeted AIOps use cases that reduce operational toil and support better decision-making without over-automation.

Invest in a Culture of Curiosity: Build the skills and learning capacity required to manage modern infrastructure, automation, and AI-driven operations sustainably.

"These five priorities give I&O leaders a clear path to stabilise operations while preparing for continued disruption," adds Sugerman. "This is about eliminating wasted spend, improving visibility, and building teams that can adapt as environments change. Discipline and alignment are what turn infrastructure into a source of resilience rather than risk."

Grounded in Info-Tech's Future of IT research, diagnostic benchmarks, and executive interviews, the Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report delivers actionable guidance for IT leaders navigating accelerating AI adoption and multicloud complexity. The research provides a structured roadmap to strengthen governance, improve financial oversight, and build the operational maturity required to scale cloud and AI initiatives responsibly.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Emily Sugerman, and access to the complete Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report, please contact pr@infotech.com.