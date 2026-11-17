SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS) today announced that its AI-driven game production pipeline has optimized the efficiency for building a playable game prototype: from roughly three developers working one to one-and-a-half weeks under the Company's traditional process, to an average of one developer working one-and-a-half to two days. Based on Gamehaus' internal estimates, measured in developer working days (assuming a five-day work week), this represents a reduction from 15–22.5 developer-days to 1.5–2 developer-days, or approximately 87%–93% (about 90% at the midpoint), in the labor required to produce a playable prototype. Gamehaus' first product built on the pipeline, Ease Games: Fun Anytime, is now live on Google Play with 12 casual games. An upcoming update will bring the collection to include 20 games, and the Company targets approximately 50 games in the collection within the next two quarters, subject to development progress and market conditions.

In August 2026, Gamehaus announced that it was shifting resources toward AI-generated content, starting with casual mobile games. Over the past quarter, that direction has moved from strategy into product validation. The Company is pursuing AI games on two levels: first, production efficiency, building a repeatable process that makes a new game far faster and cheaper to produce; and second, AI as gameplay, creating AI-enabled interactive experiences that were not possible in traditional game formats.

From Kickoff to a Live Product in About Two Months

Gamehaus and its strategic partner Witmani began the Ease Games project in late August 2026. Tools and workflows were ready by mid-September. By mid-October, the app framework and the first 12 games were complete, and after quality assurance the app went live and completed its first round of validation at the end of October.

Ease Games brings puzzle, relaxation and arcade-style casual games, including Sudoku, Arrows Out and Water Sort, into a single app. It plays fully offline and saves progress automatically. Beyond its preset levels, each game includes a built-in level generator with three difficulty tiers that creates new levels on demand, so players do not run out of content.

How AI Is Used in Production

The pipeline covers game implementation, art and visual assets, level generation, SDK integration and launch. It is built on Game Assets Generation Agent, a canvas-based AI development tool that the two teams jointly adapted for Ease Games. Developers build and manage AI workflows and handle art assets in one place on the canvas.

Reusable capabilities. Each of the first 12 games added reusable AI capabilities to the pipeline, so every new game starts from a stronger base than the last.

Higher completeness. Prototypes built through the pipeline reach a higher level of completeness than early prototypes under the traditional process.

Automated integration. An AI module now handles SDK integration and analytics event tracking automatically. The next step is automated bug detection and self-correction.

For Gamehaus, Ease Games is the testing ground for the pipeline as much as a product. Every new game added is a live measurement of production speed and quality, and the results feed back into the pipeline.

About the Partnership with Witmani

Witmani is an AI game creation team in which Gamehaus made a minority equity investment in June 2026. The two companies are jointly developing the AI production pipeline and have formed an in-depth strategic partnership in global publishing.

Witmani was founded by Dr. Daley Dai, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, who holds a Ph.D. from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), conducted part of his doctoral research at UC Berkeley, and has published at leading AI conferences including NeurIPS, ICLR and ICCV. Witmani's creator platform lets users build a playable game by describing their idea in a conversation, without first learning to code or draw.

Exploring AI-Native Gameplay

Rather than adding an AI chat feature to existing game types, Gamehaus is focused on where AI changes the experience itself, and on new kinds of games that AI makes possible. Two early prototypes are in testing:

Inner Island. Players build a personal island together with an AI companion through conversation instead of fixed building tasks. The AI picks up what matters in each conversation and shapes the island accordingly, so each player's island grows into their own.

AI interactive story game. Using the Company's in-house scripts and art, players act freely within the rules of a story. Characters draw on preset personalities, memory and known facts to respond meaningfully, and the story changes based on what players say and do, with AI assembling the scenes as the story unfolds.

This work connects directly to the Company's investment in AI-native micro-serials through Anamana. When players can shape a story, the line between a game and a serialized drama begins to blur.

"In August, we began repositioning Gamehaus as an AI-enabled content generation and distribution platform," said Yimin Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Gamehaus. "One quarter later, that strategy is taking shape on two fronts at once. In AI micro-serials, we have built our presence through Anamana. In AI games, Ease Games is live, built on an AI production pipeline we developed with Witmani, and our first AI-native gameplay prototypes are in testing. Looking ahead, we expect to apply these capabilities to new forms of AI-enabled interactive entertainment beyond what traditional game formats offer."

For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com.