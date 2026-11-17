JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed international luxury real estate developer, today announced plans for a new mixed-use development in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately SAR 1 billion (USD 267 million).

The project will be developed on land acquired for a consideration of approximately USD 56 million, further strengthening Dar Global's presence in one of Saudi Arabia's key real estate markets. The acquisition forms part of Dar Global's programme to expand its Saudi Arabia portfolio by up to SAR 4 billion, and further land acquisitions will be announced shortly. On completion of the programme, the company's global development pipeline is expected to reach approximately USD 24 billion.

The development is also set to introduce a new international luxury brand to Jeddah through an exclusive co-branded residential concept, further strengthening the city's luxury real estate offering. The expansion follows strong market demand for Dar Global's existing developments in Jeddah, including Trump Plaza and Padel Living, reflecting sustained appetite for high-quality, master-crafted residential and mixed-use developments among both local buyers and foreign investors taking advantage of the new property ownership laws.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented: "Saudi Arabia remains one of our most vital growth markets, and Jeddah continues to demonstrate exceptional fundamentals. The success of our existing developments reinforces our confidence in the market and underpins our commitment to delivering world-class residences in the Kingdom. With buyers from 61 nationalities already investing in our Saudi portfolio, we are witnessing accelerating international confidence in the country's real estate sector. This new development marks another significant milestone in our global expansion strategy."

This expanding international participation highlights the Kingdom's rising appeal as a premier destination for global real estate capital, bolstered by comprehensive regulatory reforms and the transformative momentum of Saudi Vision 2030.

Further details regarding the development, including its architectural concept, residential offerings, and official launch date, will be unveiled in due course.