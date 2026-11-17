SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 15, as the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week got underway, host city Shenzhen released its promotional film "Shenzhen: Where the Future Takes Shape."

Presented by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and produced by Shenzhen Media Group, the film takes shaping the future as its central theme. It showcases Shenzhen's efforts to pilot new approaches and set an example for other cities, along with its progress in building a modern, people-centered city, through the lens of the APEC China 2026 theme, "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together." It offers audiences across the Asia-Pacific and around the world a vivid look at Chinese modernization in practice.

A follow-up to "Gather in Shenzhen," the film opens with the question "What will the future look like?" It explores what makes a city innovative, livable, beautiful, resilient, culturally advanced, and smart. Examples and data on the "Shenzhen cycle," R&D investment, innovation clusters, government services, transport links at ports of entry, and the city's ecology and culture show how Shenzhen is building a modern city.

Running just over six minutes, the film was shot in 8K ultra-high definition. Of the film's more than 260 shots, 99% were newly filmed in 2026. The crew filmed across Shenzhen's nine administrative districts, Dapeng New District, and the Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone, with additional shoots in Hong Kong and Zhongshan. More than 300 residents appear on camera.

The film invites the world to gather in Shenzhen, witness the wonders, and build a better future together.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juktW8T6B1Q