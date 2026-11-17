COPENHAGEN, Denmark, 17 November 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has launched its Credit Opportunities Fund (COF), expanding its established private credit platform with a new strategy complementary to its Green Credit Fund (GCF). COF has a target size of USD 1 billion and is supported by anchor investors and a commitment from CIP, demonstrating the fund manager's conviction in the fund.

COF has completed an initial seed close and made its first investment, providing financing for a thermal energy storage and industrial decarbonisation project in Kansas, US. The 5.8 gigawatt-hour thermal battery project was announced by Antora Energy and Pratt Energy in October 2026.

COF focuses on OECD markets, targeting opportunities that require specialist skills in structuring flexible capital solutions and underwriting technical, engineering, construction, and operational risks. Its investments span sectors where CIP has an established investment strategy or in-house technical and operational expertise, broadly covering clean power and grid infrastructure, low-carbon fuels and carbon management, and the circular economy.

COF provides structured and flexible capital across the energy infrastructure value chain, while GCF primarily provides senior secured debt to renewable power and storage companies.

Both COF and GCF draw on a dedicated specialist credit investment team and CIP's technical, commercial, and structuring capabilities, sharing sourcing relationships, underwriting capabilities, and portfolio management expertise.

Reiner Boehning, Partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, said: "Many of the businesses and projects that are part of the energy transition require financing solutions that go beyond traditional lending frameworks. By focusing on sectors where CIP has built, owned, and operated assets, we can underwrite complex risks that typically fall outside traditional lending frameworks, and support companies through every stage of the life cycle while seeking to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

The launch of COF follows the EUR 1.3 billion first close for CIP's Green Credit Fund II (GCF II) earlier this year. GCF II continues to attract strong investor interest as it progresses towards final close.

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