Gamehaus acquires majority stake in AI micro serial platform Anamana

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven global mobile game publisher, today released a letter to shareholders from Mr. Feng Xie, the Company's founder and chairman of the board of directors. The letter follows the Company's entry on November 2, 2026 into definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Techforge Co., Ltd ("Techforge"), the holding company of Anamana Pte. Ltd. ("Anamana") (the "Proposed Transaction"), and sets out the rationale for the Proposed Transaction, how the two businesses are expected to work together, and the Company's priorities for the next phase of its development.

The full text of the letter follows:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

On November 2, 2026, we signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Anamana, an AI-native micro-serial platform, production platform and global creator ecosystem incubator.

Upon completion of the transaction—which we expect in November 2026—Gamehaus expects to hold approximately 56% of Techforge, Anamana's holding company.

This marks the start of a new chapter for our Company, and I would like to explain directly what we have agreed to do, why we are doing it, and what we will focus on once the transaction is completed.

Where We Are Going

Our goal is to build a new kind of entertainment company for the AI era and, over time, become a leading global AI-native entertainment group. We started with games. With Anamana, we intend to add micro-serials. Beyond that, we expect AI to make possible forms of content that do not exist today. Across all of them, our aim is the same: to use AI to expand what creators can make, and to bring new, interactive entertainment experiences to audiences around the world.

What Gamehaus Brings

Gamehaus was built as a global mobile game publisher. Across a portfolio of mid-core and casual games, we provide full-stack publishing support to our studio partners: market insights, user growth, live operations, data analytics and monetization optimization, for audiences around the world.

These capabilities were developed for games, but the problems they solve are not unique to games. Finding the right audience, acquiring users efficiently, keeping them engaged, and turning engagement into revenue are challenges every content business faces. We believe this experience will apply directly to Anamana.

We will continue to operate our existing gaming business with a focus on cash flow and profitability rather than scale. It remains an important part of Gamehaus.

Why Anamana

Founded in 2025, Anamana was built on the belief that AI would fundamentally change how serialized video stories are made. That belief rests on two observations. First, micro-serials—also known as microdramas or verticals—have been embraced by audiences around the world, and the format reflects how people now choose to consume entertainment. Second, generative AI is a paradigm shift for audiovisual production, lowering its cost and empowering a much broader base of creators. Together, they make micro-serials a natural proving ground for what generative AI can achieve for mainstream entertainment.

To that end, Anamana built Anamana Studio, an agentic AI micro-serial production platform, on which human storytellers produce high-fidelity serialized video content with up to 97% lower capital, time, and manpower costs compared with traditional live-action microdrama production. What once required a full production crew is now within reach of an individual creator, and stories that are expensive or impractical to film, such as fantasy, science fiction, and animated-style series, become practical to make.

Anamana also built distribution and commercialization for these micro-serials, through its own app and third-party video services such as YouTube and TikTok, with creators sharing in the revenue their content generates, as well as an incubator operation to grow an AI-native creator ecosystem. Anamana is focused on Tier 1 markets, the mature, high-paying markets for digital content. In this way, Anamana operates as a vertically integrated platform that connects creators, content, and consumers, reducing friction across production and commercialization and, over time, interaction.

Because an entity I control is among the selling shareholders from whom we acquired Techforge shares, the transaction was reviewed and approved by our board of directors and its audit committee.

Bringing Anamana into Gamehaus at this stage will allow Gamehaus to participate in Anamana's future development and growth, and will give Anamana the publishing infrastructure, operating experience and resources of a listed company as it grows.

How the Two Businesses Fit Together

Subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions, following the completion of the transaction, Anamana will bring an AI production platform, a global creator community, and original content, and Gamehaus will bring the publishing, user acquisition, data analytics, and monetization capabilities needed to take that content to audiences and commercialize it.

Over the longer term, we plan to work with select creators around the world to develop increasingly personalized and interactive entertainment, where the line between a story and a game begins to blur. That is where our experience in games and Anamana's strength in AI-native storytelling meet.

Our Priorities

Following completion of the transaction, our work will focus on five areas:

Content supply. Growing the number of creators producing on Anamana Studio, and continuing to improve its capabilities so that high-quality titles can be made more efficiently. Audience growth. Applying Gamehaus's user acquisition and data capabilities to grow Anamana's audience across its own app and third-party platforms. Disciplined commercialization. Investing where we see clear evidence of returns, and scaling what works. Integration and transparency. Integrating Anamana into our operations and reporting. We expect Anamana's results to be consolidated into our financial statements from the closing date, and we will keep shareholders informed of its progress through our regular disclosures. A stable gaming foundation. Continuing to manage our gaming portfolio for cash flow and profitability.

Looking Ahead

I am grateful to our employees, our studio partners, and the creators building on Anamana, and to you, our shareholders, for your support. We intend to pursue this opportunity with discipline, and I look forward to sharing our progress with you.

Sincerely,

Feng Xie

Founder and Chairman

Gamehaus Holdings Inc.