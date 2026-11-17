SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Global Chinese Insurance Agency 500 (CIA500) Leaders Summit and CIA500 Certification Ceremony grandly convened in Shanghai, China's international financial hub, from November 13 to 15. The event brought together senior executives from more than 40 insurers and financial institutions across multiple countries and regions, along with industry experts, scholars and outstanding team leaders, to explore breakthrough strategies for life insurance team building amid a shifting industry landscape.

Under the theme "Continuous Success Begins With Great Strategic Planning," the summit aimed to guide team leaders to break free from entrenched mindsets, anticipate major trends with a holistic perspective, and build lasting influence for their teams. Over the three days, the event featured 13 trend reports, keynote addresses, forums and exchange sessions, covering key topics such as enhancing agent performance, the positive impact of CIA500 on teams, and transformation strategies in the AI era—equipping participating team leaders with new perspectives and approaches to team development.

Elites Converge: 220 Team Leaders Honored with CIA500's Highest Accolade

On the evening of November 14, the summit reached its most anticipated moment: the 2026 CIA500 Certification Ceremony. Globally, the criteria for the CIA500 honor are among the most stringent. As industry transformation converges with the rapid adoption of AI, teams that meet the CIA500 standard are genuinely operating at the world's top tier.

In 2026, a total of 220 team leaders worldwide earned CIA500 honors, winning a combined total of 249 awards. Among them, 209 earned the Laurel Crown Award, 40 the Imperial Crown Award and 29 the Dual Crown Award. Notably, 16 team leaders achieved the remarkable feat of earning CIA500 recognition for 10 consecutive years.

At the ceremony, these team leaders from around the world took to a glittering stage to receive applause and congratulations from the audience. They were not merely honorees but benchmarks of excellence for life insurance teams worldwide—leading and inspiring more teams toward high-quality development.

Fifth CIA500 World Academy Launches, Building an Open Mentorship Platform

In 2019, the CIA500 Summit launched the CIA500 World Academy. It is a mentorship-based exchange platform for team leaders, with CIA500 Imperial Crown and Laurel Crown members serving as mentors. Mentees can select their preferred mentors within a designated period and, over the ensuing year, consult them online about challenges in team development.

On the evening of November 13, the fifth CIA500 World Academy was formally launched, with mentees eagerly selecting their preferred team-development mentors. To facilitate smooth mentor–mentee interaction, the summit hosted a dedicated "CIA500 World Academy Exchange Gala Dinner" on November 14, an occasion marked by lively exchange.

A Decade of Shared Progress, Forging Ahead with Renewed Momentum

Since its official launch in Hangzhou in 2016, the CIA500 Summit has navigated a decade-long journey. Over the past decade, it has remained true to its guiding principle of "Expand, Elevate, and Cultivate Niche Excellence" and committed to its mission of "We Glorify, Develop, and Excel Together." Its footprint now spans Hangzhou, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Macao, Xiamen, Bangkok and beyond. Over the same period, the summit has stood by countless teams through downturns and offered clear guidance to outstanding teams pursuing breakthroughs and transformation.

Looking ahead, the CIA500 Summit will continue to uphold its mission, convening its 2027 edition in Penang, Malaysia, from November 12 to 14. We look forward to gathering again next year as we embark on a new chapter.