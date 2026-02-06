Corporate

G-P Appoints Khan and Konduri to Executive Roles

February 06, 2026 | 01:55
(0) user say
The global employment platform named Khan as chief revenue officer and Konduri as chief product officer in dual leadership appointments.

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced the promotion of two veteran leaders to its executive team: Aamir Khan as Chief Revenue Officer and GK Konduri as Chief Product Officer. These appointments represent a strategic shift that will directly drive growth and technical innovation as G-P enters its next phase.

"G-P is building on the momentum of a record-breaking 2025, with years of investment positioning us for what comes next," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. "In an AI-driven market, speed and focus are critical, and we're moving decisively to stay ahead. Today's appointments reflect our belief that the leaders who helped build G-P are best positioned to lead its future."

As G-P's Chief Revenue Officer, Aamir is charged with leading the next chapter of global growth, ensuring the company has a unified, high-performing revenue function that spans the entire customer lifecycle, from business development and initial acquisition to long-term customer success and partnership expansion. This new role draws on his seven years of success at G-P, as well as his extensive global sales experience and proven ability to deliver significant results.

GK Konduri's role as Chief Product Officer builds on his deep career in product and technology and recognizes the significant accomplishments he has achieved while leading the product function at G-P over the last several years. As CPO, GK will further unify G-P's research and development and global operations functions into a single, high-velocity innovation engine, accelerating 2026 outcomes through tighter alignment between technical execution and market strategy.

Learn more about how G-P is advancing the future of work and global employment here: www.g-p.com

By PR Newswire

G-P

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
G-P G-P (Globalization Partners) Aamir Khan

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

