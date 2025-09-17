G-P NelsonHall EOR Leader 2025: Fifth Straight Report Win

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- c (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced its recognition as an EOR industry leader in NelsonHall's 2025 Global EOR Services NEAT evaluation report. G-P was positioned highest for EOR Product Innovation as well as Overall EOR Services, underscoring its commitment to delivering comprehensive, AI-powered global employment solutions.

With this recognition, G-P maintains top leadership placement in all major EOR analyst reports since their inception.

"G-P was identified as a Leader in the 2025 Global EOR NEAT based on its innovative GenAI solutions, continuously evolving product lineup, and strong strategic partner network," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, principal HR analyst, NelsonHall. "This demonstrates G-P's commitment to compliant global employment solutions and helping shape the industry's future through a balanced portfolio of integrated products and a solid technology roadmap."

G-P's consistent recognition as a leader for EOR Product Innovation highlights its dedication to advancing the global employment industry. Through a robust technology roadmap and a focus on agentic AI solutions, G-P continuously enhances its products and platform to provide the most comprehensive and intelligent global employment solutions on the market.

"G-P is not just building global employment solutions for today, we're pioneering technology that anticipates the needs of tomorrow's HR and business leaders," said Nat Natarajan, chief operating officer, G-P. "Our continued recognition from NelsonHall, and all other industry analysts, is a testament to our commitment to innovation. By integrating agentic AI at the core of our platform, we're enabling organizations to scale globally with confidence, while helping shape a more connected and opportunity-rich world of work."

For more information about G-P and its industry leadership, please visit us here.