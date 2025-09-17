Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

G-P NelsonHall EOR Leader 2025: Fifth Straight Report Win

September 17, 2025 | 15:49
(0) user say
Perfect scores in compliance and scalability anchor the streak, giving HR writers Employer of Record keywords and a free excerpt download.

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- c (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced its recognition as an EOR industry leader in NelsonHall's 2025 Global EOR Services NEAT evaluation report. G-P was positioned highest for EOR Product Innovation as well as Overall EOR Services, underscoring its commitment to delivering comprehensive, AI-powered global employment solutions.

With this recognition, G-P maintains top leadership placement in all major EOR analyst reports since their inception.

"G-P was identified as a Leader in the 2025 Global EOR NEAT based on its innovative GenAI solutions, continuously evolving product lineup, and strong strategic partner network," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, principal HR analyst, NelsonHall. "This demonstrates G-P's commitment to compliant global employment solutions and helping shape the industry's future through a balanced portfolio of integrated products and a solid technology roadmap."

G-P's consistent recognition as a leader for EOR Product Innovation highlights its dedication to advancing the global employment industry. Through a robust technology roadmap and a focus on agentic AI solutions, G-P continuously enhances its products and platform to provide the most comprehensive and intelligent global employment solutions on the market.

"G-P is not just building global employment solutions for today, we're pioneering technology that anticipates the needs of tomorrow's HR and business leaders," said Nat Natarajan, chief operating officer, G-P. "Our continued recognition from NelsonHall, and all other industry analysts, is a testament to our commitment to innovation. By integrating agentic AI at the core of our platform, we're enabling organizations to scale globally with confidence, while helping shape a more connected and opportunity-rich world of work."

For more information about G-P and its industry leadership, please visit us here.

By PR Newswire

G-P

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
G-P Industry analysts Global employment Employer of Record

Related Contents

G-P Named a 2024 Inc. Power Partner Awards Winner

G-P Named a 2024 Inc. Power Partner Awards Winner

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

LanzaJet Welcomes Australia 1 Point 1 Billion AUD Sustainable Fuel Fund 2025

LanzaJet Welcomes Australia 1 Point 1 Billion AUD Sustainable Fuel Fund 2025

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

New Zealand Rural Trade Startup 2025: Revenue Jumps Two Hundred Per Cent

New Zealand Rural Trade Startup 2025: Revenue Jumps Two Hundred Per Cent

Genesis MedTech J VALVE TF 2025: First China NMPA OK for Aortic Leak

Genesis MedTech J VALVE TF 2025: First China NMPA OK for Aortic Leak

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Thai Nguyen targets green and sustainable agricultural sector

Thai Nguyen targets green and sustainable agricultural sector

Hoa Phat Agriculture files for IPO

Hoa Phat Agriculture files for IPO

LanzaJet Welcomes Australia 1 Point 1 Billion AUD Sustainable Fuel Fund 2025

LanzaJet Welcomes Australia 1 Point 1 Billion AUD Sustainable Fuel Fund 2025

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020