Fuzhou Culture Roadshow 2025: Jakarta and Bali Invite Travelers

October 03, 2025 | 15:54
(0) user say
Tulou tours and jasmine tea tastings target one million visitors, handing tourism boards Fuzhou travel keywords and itinerary.
JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2025 - Recently, the 2025 "Land of Blessings" Cultural and Tourism Promotion Activities, hosted by the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, made a stunning debut in Jakarta, Indonesia, offering local audiences a spectacular audio-visual experience. With an enthusiastic atmosphere, the event featured the mesmerizing "Peony Pavilion", a Min Opera performance filled with graceful melodies. A lively She ethnic dance display showcased the allure of intangible cultural heritage, while the unique scenting process of Fuzhou jasmine tea allowed visitors to experience the distinctive charm of Fuzhou culture firsthand.

A stunning fashion show celebrating intangible cultural heritage brought the event to a climax, with immersive performances showcasing a captivating blend of past and present Fuzhou. The audience, amazed by this feast for the eyes, eagerly took photos to mark the occasion.

In the dedicated exhibition area, Fuzhou's rich cultural heritage was showcased, featuring traditional crafts such as paper-cutting, cork carving, bodiless lacquerware, and oil-paper umbrellas. Visitors from around the world were captivated by creative cultural products inspired by these unique art forms, gaining a deeper appreciation for the city's cultural traditions.

A splendid photo exhibition offered visitors a glimpse into Fuzhou's natural landscapes. Interactive experiences, such as receiving lucky charms along the street and sampling delicious local cuisine, were especially well-received by international guests. Frequent interaction and a vibrant atmosphere helped spark a surge in cultural and tourism exchanges.

Fuzhou and Indonesia share close geographical proximity, deep cultural ties, and strong economic connections, laying the foundation for vibrant collaboration in culture and tourism between the two regions. This "Fu Culture" festival, bridging mountains and seas, immersed attendees in the unique charm of Fuzhou, a land of blessings.

Looking ahead, Fuzhou will continue to promote its rich cultural heritage on the global stage, seeking new partnerships with countries around the world. We look forward to sharing the deep roots and enduring allure of Fuzhou's intangible cultural heritage with the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Chinese Headlines New Media

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

