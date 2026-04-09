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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fresh Laundry ranks 37th in Singapore fastest-growing companies

April 09, 2026 | 11:01
(0) user say
The laundry service provider secured placement on The Straits Times annual ranking recognizing rapid business expansion.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 - Fresh Laundry has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Singapore, securing the #37 position in The Straits Times Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026 list. The ranking highlights businesses that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth over recent years and reflects the company’s rapid expansion within Singapore’s self-service laundry industry.

Fresh Laundry Ranked #37 Among the Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore by The Straits Times 2026

Fresh Laundry Ranked #37 Among the Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore by The Straits Times 2026

Compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista, the annual Singapore business growth ranking evaluates companies based on revenue growth performance across a defined assessment period. Fresh Laundry’s placement among the high-growth companies in Singapore underscores its strong performance and growing influence in the laundromat sector.

Recognition in The Straits Times Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026 The Straits Times ranking identifies businesses that have achieved significant growth while demonstrating resilience and adaptability in Singapore’s competitive business environment. Companies included in the list represent diverse industries ranging from technology and logistics to consumer services.

Fresh Laundry’s position within this business growth ranking reflects its consistent expansion and operational development within the laundromat sector in Singapore. The company’s growth trajectory highlights increasing demand for modern, convenient laundry services as lifestyles evolve and urban living spaces prioritise efficiency and accessibility.
Being recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Singapore also signals the increasing relevance of service-driven businesses that address everyday needs through scalable models and operational innovation.

Growth of the Laundromat Industry in Singapore The rise of the coin-operated laundry sector in Singapore has been shaped by changing urban lifestyles and the growing demand for convenient household services. Many households today value time-saving solutions that allow them to complete daily tasks efficiently.

Self-service laundry outlets provide a practical option for individuals and families seeking accessible washing and drying facilities without the need for large household appliances. This has contributed to steady growth in the sector, positioning laundromats as an essential service in densely populated cities.
Fresh Laundry’s inclusion among high-growth companies reflects how the industry continues to evolve to meet modern consumer expectations. By combining reliable machines, accessible locations, and streamlined operations, laundromats have become a key part of the neighbourhood service ecosystem.
Fresh Laundry’s Growth Journey Fresh Laundry’s expansion over the years reflects a strategic focus on building a scalable and sustainable business model. From establishing reliable laundromat outlets to strengthening operational efficiency, the company has steadily developed its footprint across Singapore.

The brand’s progress within the urban self-service laundry segment in Singapore has been supported by careful planning, operational consistency, and an understanding of changing consumer needs. As demand for convenient laundry solutions continues to grow, Fresh Laundry has focused on maintaining quality while expanding its presence.
Being recognised as one of the fastest growing company in Singapore highlights the scalability of service-based businesses like Fresh Laundry, especially when driven by strong operational discipline, a focus on customer convenience, and carefully planned strategic expansion.

A Growing Interest in the Coin Laundry Industry The growing popularity of laundromats has also sparked increasing interest in entrepreneurship within the sector. Many aspiring business owners are exploring opportunities in the coin laundry industry, recognising its potential as a service-oriented venture that caters to everyday needs.
As more individuals research starting a laundromat, industry visibility continues to grow. The sector’s accessibility and practical service offering have made it an attractive option for entrepreneurs looking to enter a stable consumer services market.
Fresh Laundry’s presence among fast-expanding companies demonstrates how the laundromat sector has matured into a recognised segment of the local service economy.

Looking Ahead Fresh Laundry’s inclusion in The Straits Times Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026 marks an important milestone in the company’s journey. As a recognised fastest-growing company in Singapore, the brand continues to strengthen its position within the laundromat sector in Singapore while supporting the broader development of the industry.
The recognition highlights not only Fresh Laundry’s growth, but also the continued evolution of neighbourhood services that support modern lifestyles. As the industry progresses, laundromats remain a vital part of urban living by providing accessible, convenient solutions for everyday needs.
For individuals interested in the sector, understanding the fundamentals of the coin laundry business and the considerations involved in getting started can provide valuable insights into how this everyday service has developed into a scalable and growing industry.

https://freshlaundry.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Fresh Laundry Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Fresh Laundry Fresh Laundry ranks Singapore fastestgrowing companies

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