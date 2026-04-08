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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chaoyang’s cherry blossom river draws spring crowds to new garden

April 08, 2026 | 10:05
(0) user say
A redeveloped waterway in Beijing’s Chaoyang district has become a spring attraction, transforming an old drainage channel into a cherry-blossom-lined promenade.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2026 - As the spring breeze sweeps across the banks of the Beixiao River in Chaoyang District, a spectacle that has captured the heart of the entire city is unfolding. This is Beijing's first-ever "Sakura River."

From Old Channel to New Garden: How Chaoyang’s “Sakura River” is Dazzling Spring

Spanning a 4.2-kilometer waterfront, nearly 6,000 cherry blossom trees of 68 varieties are blooming in succession from late March to late April. A continuous tide of flowers—ranging from powdery white and soft pink to crimson and pale yellow-green—has transformed the spring season into a poetic garden inviting exploration.

On April 3rd, the Beixiao River Spring Boat Tour set sail. Sculling boats carve out an oriental charm on the water, car-shaped boats glide steadily between flower-lined banks, and sightseeing boats brim with urban vitality. As these three types of vessels glide along the waterway, the poetic line "boats gliding among flowers, people wandering through a painting" is no longer just a verse—it is a tangible spring experience.

Additionally, five themed stationary flower-viewing boats are moored on the river. Decorated with tulips, hydrangeas, and bougainvillea, they are docked artistically along the banks, offering picture-perfect photo opportunities at every turn.

If you had seen the Beixiao River in its former life, you would appreciate the preciousness of this beauty even more.

Once an ordinary urban flood channel with rigid banks, fragmented spaces, and disconnected paths, the river underwent a comprehensive renovation in 2024. Chaoyang District removed fences and constructed 8.4 kilometers of high-quality greenways. Seventeen new access points now connect 14 riverside communities directly to the water, with the nearest residential compound just 50 meters away. For approximately 80,000 residents, the vision of "stepping out onto a greenway and walking into a park" has become a reality.

This "cosmetic" transformation has turned an inner-city river into a "Waterfront Reception Hall" that integrates ecology, commerce, and leisure. The Beixiao River has achieved a seamless fusion of water and parkland. Visitors can stroll along the banks to admire the blossoms or step directly from the greenway into Beixiaohe Park, Dawangjing Park, and Wanghe Park to continue their search for spring blooms.

Connecting the Wangjing and Donghu districts and linking five major business hubs, the river has turned flower viewing from a short trip into a vibrant part of daily urban life. Whether jogging, cycling, walking the kids, or simply sitting idly, cherry blossoms are now right outside your window, by the roadside, and along the riverbank—offering healing snapshots and moments of joy anytime, anywhere.

New York has the Hudson River Park, reshaping dilapidated industrial banks into a world-class waterfront green corridor; London's Thames riverbanks see spring flower seas contrasting beautifully with classical architecture. Now, Beijing has its own Sakura River—the Beixiao River. It is not a copycat, but a story of a megacity "grooming" a forgotten waterway to give it back to its citizens and to spring.

This spring, come to Chaoyang, Beijing. Take a boat and glide through a 4.2-kilometer sea of pink blossoms to experience the ultimate oriental romance.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Convergence Media Center of Chaoyang District, Beijing

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Chaoyang cherry blossom cherry blossom river

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