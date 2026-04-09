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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WeryAI launches integrated AI content creation platform

April 09, 2026 | 10:47
(0) user say
The artificial intelligence company released software combining multiple generative models for unified image, video and advertising production workflows.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 - By bringing together leading AI engines and editing capabilities, WeryAI centers on "complete creative production on a single platform," helping creators, designers, and marketing teams eliminate tool switching and improve the efficiency of visual content production.

Following the official launch of the platform, WeryAI (https://www.weryai.com/) has grown to nearly 3 million users. Serving creators, designers, marketers, and cross-border business teams, it provides an end-to-end creative solution covering image generation, video production, post-production editing, music generation, and character creation. To address common pain points in AI content production—such as fragmented tools, disconnected workflows, and rising costs—the platform integrates multiple high-performance AI models and editing tools, moving visual content production away from the traditional patchwork of multiple tools toward a more efficient closed-loop workflow on a single platform.

At the core of the platform is its signature "multi-model mode," which allows users to enter a single prompt and simultaneously generate outputs using multiple image-generation models, including Wery 2.0, Nano Banana Pro, Seedream, Dreamina, and Wan 2.6. This makes it easy to compare the style and quality of different engines and quickly identify the best option for a project. On the video side, the platform integrates industry-leading engines such as Google Veo 3.1 Fast, Kling, Runway, Hailuo, and Pika, supporting synchronized audio-video generation. In just seconds, users can turn static images into dynamic advertising clips with smooth camera movement and synced sound effects.

The platform also offers a range of built-in editing tools for tasks such as 4K upscaling, background replacement, object removal, lip-syncing, and subtitle translation. All editing can be done in one interface, without exporting files across platforms. Its "prompt reverse engineering" feature lets users upload a reference image and automatically generate accurate prompts based on elements such as lighting, composition, and mood, reducing the time spent refining prompts.

WeryAI supports a wide range of use cases, including content creation for video producers, end-to-end design workflows, asset production for e-commerce marketing teams, and multilingual content localization for multinational companies. New users receive a daily free quota, while flexible subscription plans are available for both individual creators and professional teams. Users can visit the official website to explore a one-stop workflow from concept to finished advertising content.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By WeryAI

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TagTag:
WeryAI AI content creation platform

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