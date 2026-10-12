Frasers House opens luxury hotel unit in Singapore district

Address: 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966

Transit: 20 minutes from Changi Airport; steps from Bugis MRT Station

Dining Destination: Man Fu Yuan, LUCE, The Lobby Lounge

Event Space: 8 event rooms including the pillarless Grand Ballroom

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore, today highlights its elevated positioning as a refined city retreat, blending modern residential-style comfort with the architectural heritage of Bugis and Bras Basah district to meet the evolving demands of today's discerning global travellers.Set within a historic cultural hub, Frasers House stands as a house of ateliers designed for global travellers and the city's creative minds. Through its curated house of ateliers experiences, guests connect with local craftsmanship at The Maker's Serambi, indulge in heritage flavours via Epicurean Moments, and explore neighborhood history through guided Destination Discoveries.The hotel is also home to distinctive dining experiences, including the award-winning Man Fu Yuan, LUCE Buffet Restaurant, and The Lobby Lounge, alongside over 1,000 sqm of versatile event spaces, including an elegant pillarless Grand Ballroom and the distinctive Library, ideal for intimate celebrations, business gatherings and refined social occasions.A refined city stay requires accommodation that supports both rest and everyday routines. Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore offers 406 rooms and suites crafted with residential ease, featuring plush bedding, custom furnishings, and carefully considered details. Guests can choose between light-filled rooms in the Main Tower and the more intimate Heritage Wing, whose interiors reference authentic Singapore shophouse traditions.Travellers comparing accommodation can explore Frasers House - luxury hotel room Singapore on the official hotel website. The 38-square-metre Classic Room is available with King or Double bedding and includes a bathtub and separate walk-in shower. For additional space, the 52-square-metre Junior Suite adds a distinct living room that accommodates quiet work as well as relaxation.Practical features make a noticeable difference for travellers combining meetings, sightseeing, and downtime in the same trip. The rooms and suites provide high-speed internet, dedicated work desks, and coffee- and tea-making facilities, supplemented by essential services such as laundry and shoeshine.Beyond the room, guests have access to a 24/7 fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool to maintain routines or unwind between plans, ensuring a balanced and rejuvenating stay.A luxury room is most useful when the hotel also functions seamlessly as a base for exploration. Located at 80 Middle Road, Frasers House places guests steps from the Bugis MRT and close to cultural landmarks like Arab Street and Kampong Glam.For broader trip planning, readers exploring where to stay in Singapore will find that Frasers House offers a strategic, culturally immersive base.Advance booking is recommended for preferred room categories, dining reservations and event planning.https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sinlb-frasers-house-a-luxury-collection-hotel-singapore/overview/

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