EFGH Appoints Woon Tai Ho 2025: Media Veteran Joins Advisory Board

October 02, 2025 | 16:44
(0) user say
Ex-BBC journalist will craft trust narratives, handing PR blogs EFGH advisors keywords and press kit.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) today announced the appointment of veteran media strategist, author and producer Woon Tai Ho to its Board of Advisors. The move reinforces EFGH's commitment to trust, clarity and influence as it expands across Asia and Africa.

Woon is best known for leading the team that launched Channel NewsAsia, a milestone that helped position Singapore as a hub for regional news. Over more than three decades he has advised ministries, regional governments, multinational corporations and public figures on reputation management and crisis communications. In 2024 he was inducted into the Singapore Media Industry Hall of Fame, recognising his lasting contribution to the media landscape.

An accomplished author and producer, Woon's George Yeo: Musings series has sold more than 30,000 copies. His book Soul of Ink: Lim Tze Peng at 100 received the inaugural Dr Alan HJ Chan Spirit of Singapore Book Prize in 2024. He continues to champion visual communication through documentaries, profiles and corporate films that bring clarity to complex issues.

Dennis Ng, Executive Chairman of EFGH, said:

"Tai Ho has spent his career building public trust through clear, credible communication. EFGH is building systems that people can rely on, and that mission depends on trust. His leadership in narrative and reputation will help EFGH communicate with authority as we scale globally."

Woon Tai Ho said:

"Finance is ultimately about people, trust and connection. EFGH is creating the infrastructure that turns those values into everyday reality for communities across Asia and Africa. I am glad to contribute to shaping a global narrative that is grounded, credible and focused on impact."

With this appointment, EFGH strengthens its leadership for the next phase of growth. The company is building the financial internet of protection, credit, payments and remittances, while advancing financial literacy so communities can make informed decisions.

By PR Newswire

Embed Financial Group Holdings

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

