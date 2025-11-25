EcoFlow and Go Solar Australia partner on residential battery solutions

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a global innovator in residential energy storage and smart home energy ecosystems, has formally partnered with Go Solar Australia to expand the availability of EcoFlow's advanced home battery systems to solar retailers, installers and engineering partners nationwide.

With demand surging for reliable residential storage solutions that address rising energy costs, grid instability and the need for flexible solar-integration options, the partnership delivers significant commercial benefits to the Australian solar and storage sector.

The collaboration leverages Go Solar Australia's extensive distribution, warehouse and installation network - providing trade professionals with streamlined access to EcoFlow's high-efficiency LFP PowerOcean battery systems, scalable storage modules, and intelligent home energy-management technology.

Key Advantages for Installers & Industry Partners

Superior engineering & safety

EcoFlow's PowerOcean is built around durable LFP chemistry, recognised for its thermal stability and low risk of thermal runaway. Each battery module includes a dedicated fire-prevention system with multi-layer thermal insulation, temperature monitoring and automatic shut-off mechanisms designed to isolate abnormal conditions before escalation. The system is housed in an IP65-rated enclosure, protecting components from dust, rain and harsh outdoor environments commonly encountered in Australian installations. Together, these measures support safe installation, long-term reliability and user confidence.

Installers gain access to EcoFlow's growing residential storage ecosystem - engineered for fast installation, modular expansion up to 180kWh and system-wide safety.

Scalable capacity allows installers to serve diverse residential use cases - from small urban homes to high-demand family properties.

Backed by Go Solar Australia's multi-state warehouses, technical support and national installer base.

PowerOcean integrates smoothly with a wide range of third-party inverters, rooftop solar systems, smart thermometers and home-energy devices. This gives installers the flexibility to pair EcoFlow storage with both new builds and existing residential setups without limiting system design options.

PowerOcean's onboard energy-management capabilities continually analyse household consumption, solar production and tariff patterns to optimise charging and discharging automatically. This ensures installers can deliver systems that maximise self-consumption, improve overall efficiency and reduce long-term energy costs for homeowners.

"Our partnership with Go Solar Australia unlocks new opportunities for solar retailers and installers seeking high-quality, fast-to-deploy and future-proof residential energy systems," said, EcoFlow Craig Bilboe, Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand. "EcoFlow is committed to supporting the Australian solar industry with premium technology, strong warranties and excellent local support."

"EcoFlow's offerings are a natural fit for our installer network," said Lewis Sheppard, National Sales Director of Go Solar Australia. "The systems are reliable, scalable and engineered for professional installation - exactly what our trade partners look for. We're proud to help accelerate EcoFlow's growth in the Australian market."