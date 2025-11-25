Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EcoFlow and Go Solar Australia partner on residential battery solutions

November 25, 2025 | 10:21
(0) user say
EcoFlow and Go Solar Australia have announced a strategic partnership to expand high-performance residential battery storage solutions across Australia for homeowners seeking energy independence.

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a global innovator in residential energy storage and smart home energy ecosystems, has formally partnered with Go Solar Australia to expand the availability of EcoFlow's advanced home battery systems to solar retailers, installers and engineering partners nationwide.

With demand surging for reliable residential storage solutions that address rising energy costs, grid instability and the need for flexible solar-integration options, the partnership delivers significant commercial benefits to the Australian solar and storage sector.

The collaboration leverages Go Solar Australia's extensive distribution, warehouse and installation network - providing trade professionals with streamlined access to EcoFlow's high-efficiency LFP PowerOcean battery systems, scalable storage modules, and intelligent home energy-management technology.

Key Advantages for Installers & Industry Partners

  • Superior engineering & safety
    EcoFlow's PowerOcean is built around durable LFP chemistry, recognised for its thermal stability and low risk of thermal runaway. Each battery module includes a dedicated fire-prevention system with multi-layer thermal insulation, temperature monitoring and automatic shut-off mechanisms designed to isolate abnormal conditions before escalation. The system is housed in an IP65-rated enclosure, protecting components from dust, rain and harsh outdoor environments commonly encountered in Australian installations. Together, these measures support safe installation, long-term reliability and user confidence.
  • Expanded product portfolio
    Installers gain access to EcoFlow's growing residential storage ecosystem - engineered for fast installation, modular expansion up to 180kWh and system-wide safety.
  • Flexible system design
    Scalable capacity allows installers to serve diverse residential use cases - from small urban homes to high-demand family properties.
  • Local supply chain support
    Backed by Go Solar Australia's multi-state warehouses, technical support and national installer base.
  • Third-party compatibility
    PowerOcean integrates smoothly with a wide range of third-party inverters, rooftop solar systems, smart thermometers and home-energy devices. This gives installers the flexibility to pair EcoFlow storage with both new builds and existing residential setups without limiting system design options.
  • Smart energy optimisation
    PowerOcean's onboard energy-management capabilities continually analyse household consumption, solar production and tariff patterns to optimise charging and discharging automatically. This ensures installers can deliver systems that maximise self-consumption, improve overall efficiency and reduce long-term energy costs for homeowners.

"Our partnership with Go Solar Australia unlocks new opportunities for solar retailers and installers seeking high-quality, fast-to-deploy and future-proof residential energy systems," said, EcoFlow Craig Bilboe, Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand. "EcoFlow is committed to supporting the Australian solar industry with premium technology, strong warranties and excellent local support."

"EcoFlow's offerings are a natural fit for our installer network," said Lewis Sheppard, National Sales Director of Go Solar Australia. "The systems are reliable, scalable and engineered for professional installation - exactly what our trade partners look for. We're proud to help accelerate EcoFlow's growth in the Australian market."

By PR Newswire

EcoFlow Australia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EcoFlow Go Solar Australia Residential battery solutions Energy independence

Related Contents

EcoFlow Launches DELTA 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus in Australia

EcoFlow Launches DELTA 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus in Australia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

World's largest Van Gogh Pikachu card wall debuts at Hong Kong Grade10 Festival

World's largest Van Gogh Pikachu card wall debuts at Hong Kong Grade10 Festival

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020