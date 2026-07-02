Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dr Savitha Dharan takes CEO role at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara in Malaysia

July 02, 2026 | 16:17
(0) user say
Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara appointed Dr Savitha Dharan as Chief Executive Officer, signalling a focus on clinical excellence and strategic growth at the Malaysian private hospital.

KOTA DAMANSARA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (Thomson) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Savitha Dharan as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2026.

Dr Savitha Dharan Takes the Helm as CEO of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara

Dr Savitha brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical practice, hospital operations, strategic partnerships, business development and healthcare leadership. She holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor in the Art of Obstetrics (MB BCh BAO) from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and completed executive education in Managing Health Care Delivery at Harvard Business School.

Following a decade in clinical practice across the public and private sectors, Dr Savitha progressed into healthcare leadership, holding senior roles within recognised private healthcare groups and institutions. As a Chief Executive Officer, she has successfully led business transformation, operational excellence, service innovation and strategic growth initiatives.

Welcoming the appointment, Dato' Dr. Adzuan Rahman, Group Chief Executive Officer of TMC Life Sciences Berhad, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Dr Savitha to the TMC Life Sciences family. Her strong clinical foundation, proven leadership and strategic vision make her the right leader to guide Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara into its next phase of growth. We are confident she will further strengthen the hospital's position as a leading multidisciplinary tertiary healthcare provider while advancing our commitment to clinical excellence, innovation and value-driven care."

Dr Savitha's appointment underscores Thomson's commitment to clinician-led leadership, recognising that strong clinical expertise, coupled with sound management capabilities, forms the foundation of patient-centred decision-making and the delivery of high-quality healthcare.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Savitha stated, "It is a privilege to lead Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, an organisation with a strong reputation for delivering exceptional patient care. As both a clinician and a healthcare leader, I believe the best outcomes are achieved by empowering our people, embracing innovation, and continuously improving patient experience. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated teams to build on the hospital's strong foundation and shape its next chapter of excellence."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Thomson Hospital

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Dr Savitha Dharan Thomson Hospital Kota Savitha Dharan CEO Clinical excellence

Related Contents

TMC Life Sciences banks on value care pacts for next leap

TMC Life Sciences banks on value care pacts for next leap

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Beijing's Striding AI develops robotic foundation systems to deploy Physical AI at scale

Beijing's Striding AI develops robotic foundation systems to deploy Physical AI at scale

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ribo and Madrigal hit first clinical milestone on siRNA therapy programme for MASH

Ribo and Madrigal hit first clinical milestone on siRNA therapy programme for MASH

Vinamilk takes 5 prizes at World Dairy Innovation Awards, Southeast Asia's sole winner

Vinamilk takes 5 prizes at World Dairy Innovation Awards, Southeast Asia's sole winner

AstraZeneca and Abbisko combine TAGRISSO with first-in-class oral PD-L1 drug for NSCLC

AstraZeneca and Abbisko combine TAGRISSO with first-in-class oral PD-L1 drug for NSCLC

OCI board backs NNS's EUR 4.10 all-cash offer, calls extraordinary shareholder meeting

OCI board backs NNS's EUR 4.10 all-cash offer, calls extraordinary shareholder meeting

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020