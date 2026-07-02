Dr Savitha Dharan takes CEO role at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara in Malaysia

KOTA DAMANSARA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (Thomson) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Savitha Dharan as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2026.

Dr Savitha brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical practice, hospital operations, strategic partnerships, business development and healthcare leadership. She holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor in the Art of Obstetrics (MB BCh BAO) from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and completed executive education in Managing Health Care Delivery at Harvard Business School.Following a decade in clinical practice across the public and private sectors, Dr Savitha progressed into healthcare leadership, holding senior roles within recognised private healthcare groups and institutions. As a Chief Executive Officer, she has successfully led business transformation, operational excellence, service innovation and strategic growth initiatives.Welcoming the appointment, Dato' Dr. Adzuan Rahman, Group Chief Executive Officer of TMC Life Sciences Berhad, said:"We are delighted to welcome Dr Savitha to the TMC Life Sciences family. Her strong clinical foundation, proven leadership and strategic vision make her the right leader to guide Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara into its next phase of growth. We are confident she will further strengthen the hospital's position as a leading multidisciplinary tertiary healthcare provider while advancing our commitment to clinical excellence, innovation and value-driven care."Dr Savitha's appointment underscores Thomson's commitment to clinician-led leadership, recognising that strong clinical expertise, coupled with sound management capabilities, forms the foundation of patient-centred decision-making and the delivery of high-quality healthcare.Commenting on her appointment, Dr Savitha stated, "It is a privilege to lead Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, an organisation with a strong reputation for delivering exceptional patient care. As both a clinician and a healthcare leader, I believe the best outcomes are achieved by empowering our people, embracing innovation, and continuously improving patient experience. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated teams to build on the hospital's strong foundation and shape its next chapter of excellence."

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