DHL Tracker 2025 Special Update: Asia Pacific Trade Gains Global Share Despite Tariff Headwinds

October 20, 2025 | 15:20
(0) user say
Flow data suggest that intermediate-goods rerouting, rather than simple import substitution, is cushioning the region from protectionist shocks.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - Asia Pacific is playing an increasingly central role in driving global trade resilience, even as international flows face mounting challenges due to policy shocks. DHL and New York University's Stern School of Business have released a special update to the DHL Global Connectedness Tracker, offering the first systematic assessment of how international trade and business investment are reacting to shifting U.S. trade policy under President Trump's second term.

"Asia Pacific's performance stands out due to its adaptability and strategic positioning, and the latest data shows how collaboration in the region is deepening even amid global uncertainty," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "From ASEAN's rising role in absorbing trade flows to countries in the Asia Pacific region engaging more intensively with their neighbors, businesses in our region are proving agile and forward-looking. DHL is well-positioned to support our customers in navigating any shifts in trade patterns, and we will continue to build capabilities where our customers want to be."

Global trade defies tariff turbulence while Asia leads in trade lane growth

The DHL Global Connectedness Tracker reveals that, in the first half of 2025, international trade grew at a faster rate than in any half-year since 2010, excluding the pandemic rebound. U.S. imports surged early in 2025 as buyers rushed to frontload purchases ahead of tariff hikes. Even after the frontloading wave in the U.S. subsided, global trade volumes remained above prior-year levels.

Zooming into the world's 100 largest trade lanes, six of the 10 fastest-growing were exports originating from an Asian economy, underscoring the region's pivotal role in driving global trade momentum. Additionally, among the 50 largest trading nations, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam were among the top 10 markets that saw the fastest trade value growth, indicating the Asia Pacific region's growing influence and resilience in supply chain networks.

Shorter trade distances indicate robust momentum for intra-Asia trade

Intra-Asia trade showed signs of continued integration and expanding connections, with East Asia & Pacific's intra-regional trade share rising from 55% to 56%. Among the 50 largest trading nations, the trade distances declined the most in countries starting with Thailand (-79 km), China (-76 km), Singapore (-71 km), and Hong Kong SAR (-61km). This reflects Asian economies' pivoting of trade flows toward regional partners to maintain growth. It also signals the region's efforts to enhance its infrastructure and connectivity, making it more attractive to participate in cross-border trade.

Asean gains prominence as key destination for Chinese exports

Despite a 15% drop in exports to the U.S. in the first eight months of 2025, China fully offset this decline with a 15% increase in exports to ASEAN region. In fact, ASEAN emerged as a key growth destination for Chinese exports, highlighting the region's rising importance in China's trade portfolio. Notably, Vietnam, Thailand, and India saw the largest increases in their share of China's exports, while the U.S., Russia, Korea, Brazil, and Mexico experienced declines.

"Trade and international business investment trends so far in 2025 do not support the view that globalization has gone into reverse," said Prof. Steven A. Altman, Director of the DHL Initiative on Globalization at NYU Stern's Center for the Future of Management. "While it would be a mistake to disregard current policy threats to globalization, companies are not generally pulling back from international markets, trade is crossing the longest average distance on record, and geopolitical conflicts have reshaped only a small fraction of the world's international activity. The latest data show companies managing the risks and opportunities of a connected world rather than retreating to within countries or regions."

https://group.dhl.com/en.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NYU Stern is a welcoming community that inspires its members to embrace and lead change in a rapidly transforming world. Visit www.stern.nyu.edu.

By DHL

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

DHL Tracker Update Global Trade Resilience Asia Pacific Trade Growth

