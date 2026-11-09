Delegates from 15 countries release Ningbo Consensus on Collaborative Development

NINGBO, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2026 – The Ningbo Consensus on Collaborative Development was jointly released by representatives from 15 countries at the main event of the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue · Ningbo held in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on November 3.



Photo shows the thematic dialogue session at the main event of the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue· Ningbo.

Held from Nov. 2 to 5 in Ningbo, the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue · Ningbo, themed "Openness and Connectivity for Shared Opportunities", has brought together more than 260 participants, including mayors and their representatives from 20 cities of 15 countries, such as France, Italy and New Zealand, as well as representatives of international organizations such as the United Nations Global Compact, business representatives and media professionals.

After in-depth discussions, the representatives agreed on three points of consensus covering deepening industrial cooperation, upholding trade openness and promoting people-to-people exchanges.They agreed that advancing industrial development through cooperation, creating opportunities through openness, and fostering closer people-to-people ties are important ways to keep pace with economic globalization and promote urban prosperity and people's well-being.Participants will build on their respective strengths and resource endowments, identify their comparative advantages and pursue distinctive paths of open development. They will promote complementarity and resource sharing, expand two-way investment, and foster an open, inclusive and mutually beneficial environment for innovation, enabling the sharing of innovation outcomes.On trade and openness, participants have pledged to firmly uphold the multilateral trading system, strengthen connectivity, facilitate the orderly flow and efficient allocation of production factors, safeguard stable and smooth supply chains, and resolve differences through dialogue.They have also agreed to deepen exchanges and cooperation in culture, education, healthcare and other fields, improve mechanisms for interaction and expand people-to-people exchanges to foster mutual understanding and closer ties. They called for promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations to overcome estrangement and prevent conflicts.Looking ahead, participants will continue to promote openness and connectivity and share development opportunities, build new mechanisms for city-to-city cooperation, and strengthen mutual understanding and trust, contributing to the sustainable development of cities worldwide.Guided by the State Council Information Office, the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue · Ningbo is co-hosted by the People's Government of Ningbo Municipality, the Information Office of the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, and Xinhua News Agency Zhejiang Bureau.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.