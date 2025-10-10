Deewin Tianxia 2025: Eternal Tsingshan Logistics Pact Covers Overseas Parks

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - Deewin Tianxia Co., Ltd. ("Deewin Tianxia", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code: 2418.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Eternal Tsingshan Co., Ltd Group. ("Eternal Tsingshan Group"). The partnership aims to advance digital and intelligent logistics solutions at the Morowali Industrial Park ("IMIP Park") in Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Through in-depth collaboration focused on digitally intelligent transportation capacity management, the two parties will jointly develop a new generation of overseas smart industrial parks. This initiative will accelerate the "going global" strategy of the Group's technologies and further promote the expansion of the Group's global business footprint.



Pursuant to the strategic cooperation agreement, the Group will provide efficient, safe, and stable solutions for digitally intelligent transportation capacity service management solutions for the IMIP Park, which is operated and managed by Eternal Tsingshan Group. As of June 30, 2025, the Group's heavy-duty truck "Internet of Vehicles" (IoV) platform has connected 1.2 million heavy commercial vehicles, making it one of the largest platforms of its kind in Chinese Mainland. Leveraging its extensive experience and established solutions in the loV field, the Group will apply advanced information technologies such as IoV, Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous driving to drive the digital transformation of the IMIP Park. These efforts will significantly enhance the intelligence of the Park's logistics operations, enabling park enterprises to improve operational efficiency and reduce operating costs.



The Board of Directors of the Group believes that this strategic cooperation with Eternal Tsingshan Group marks a important milestone in the Group's overseas market expansion. This partnership underscores the Group's successful transformation to advanced smart IoT solutions, with growing scale and profitability in this sector. The Board of Directors believe that this business segment will strengthen the Group's core competitiveness and become a key driver for the Group's future growth.

