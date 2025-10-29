Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cognex launches SLX vision suite for logistics

October 29, 2025 | 15:39
(0) user say
AI-Powered, Easy-to-Deploy Machine Vision Devices Solve the Most Critical Logistics Applications

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the launch of its first line of Solutions Experience (SLX ™) devices, application-specific solutions designed to easily solve the most critical applications in key industrial verticals.

The first set of SLX devices is tailor-made for the logistics industry, serving as both an entry point for facilities that are just ramping up their automation and a complementary "bolt-on" solution to enhance existing automated systems. Each SLX device in the logistics portfolio is simple to deploy and provides reliable barcode reading and AI-driven item detection.

"The SLX-3816 is an enabling first step in our vision strategy, delivering on barcode capture, image capture, and package detection. Integration with our application was seamless and we are able to scale this solution easily across our terminals and network," said Jay Fisher, Operations Systems Manager at Purolator.

The devices in the SLX logistics portfolio enhance operational equipment effectiveness (OEE) and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) through innovative technology:

  • AI-powered detection: Built on a decade of industrial AI machine vision innovation from Cognex, the SLX logistics devices reliably detect items across a wide variety of conveyances and packages.
  • Shared web-based guided UI: SLX devices can be set up and deployed in minutes by non-technical staff, thanks to a guided web interface and user-friendly AI vision tools that are shared across all SLX devices to reduce training time and costs.
  • Dual-function performance: The SLX logistics portfolio combines both advanced barcode reading and AI-powered item detection in the same devices, reducing the number of devices needed and lowering maintenance costs.
  • Multi-device management: SLX devices enable scalable mass deployments and firmware updates directly from the device, reducing costs and saving time by eliminating the need for unnecessary software tools needed to download and run updates on each new device.

The Cognex SLX logistics portfolio currently includes three devices, each targeted at specific applications:

  • SLX-280D: Consistently reliable barcode reading for zone routing systems and tote inspection
  • SLX-290: High-performance classification and barcode reading
  • SLX-3816: High-resolution side-by-side detection and large-format top-side barcode reading

Cognex plans to expand its SLX offerings with innovative, AI-powered, user-friendly devices that support application-specific automation needs across many industries, delivering lower TCO and higher OEE. For more information, call 1-855-4-COGNEX or visit https://www.cognex.com/products/logistics-solutions.

By PR Newswire

Cognex Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cognex SLX devices logistics solutions Machine vision devices

Related Contents

Deewin Tianxia 2025: Eternal Tsingshan Logistics Pact Covers Overseas Parks

Deewin Tianxia 2025: Eternal Tsingshan Logistics Pact Covers Overseas Parks

Logistics solutions pave the way for exporters amid tariff pressures

Logistics solutions pave the way for exporters amid tariff pressures

Cognex unveils OneVision, a game-changing AI vision cloud platform

Cognex unveils OneVision, a game-changing AI vision cloud platform

Cognex Strengthens Market Leadership in Industrial Barcode Reading with Two New AI-Powered Products

Cognex Strengthens Market Leadership in Industrial Barcode Reading with Two New AI-Powered Products

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Cisco and G42 build secure AI cloud for UAE

Cisco and G42 build secure AI cloud for UAE

SI Group unveils NY hub to speed greener additives

SI Group unveils NY hub to speed greener additives

Sisram posts Q3 sales jump on injectable devices

Sisram posts Q3 sales jump on injectable devices

MOVUS grabs IMARC award for AI that predicts mill failures

MOVUS grabs IMARC award for AI that predicts mill failures

Fosun Pharma Announces 2025Q3 Financial Results

Fosun Pharma Announces 2025Q3 Financial Results

Natura Bissé named exclusive spa brand for top hotels

Natura Bissé named exclusive spa brand for top hotels

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cisco and G42 build secure AI cloud for UAE

Cisco and G42 build secure AI cloud for UAE

SI Group unveils NY hub to speed greener additives

SI Group unveils NY hub to speed greener additives

Sisram posts Q3 sales jump on injectable devices

Sisram posts Q3 sales jump on injectable devices

MOVUS grabs IMARC award for AI that predicts mill failures

MOVUS grabs IMARC award for AI that predicts mill failures

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020