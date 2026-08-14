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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IASO Biotechnology acquires Singapore cell therapy firm MediSix Therapeutics

August 14, 2026 | 15:54
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Chinese biopharmaceutical developer IASO Biotechnology completed the full acquisition of Singapore-based immune cell engineering firm MediSix Therapeutics on 13 August 2026 to expand cellular therapy capabilities.

NANJING, China, SHANGHAI and SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IASO Biotechnology ("IASO Bio") today announced the completion of its acquisition of MediSix Therapeutics ("MediSix"), a Singapore-based immune cell engineering and cell therapy company.

This acquisition marks a key milestone in IASO Bio's globalization strategy. By integrating MediSix's differentiated T-cell engineering platform, R&D pipeline, and international talent team with IASO Bio's cell therapy, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities, IASO Bio will further strengthen its global R&D and operational systems and accelerate the international development and commercialization of innovative cell therapy products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, MediSix Therapeutics was established based on the research work of Professor Dario Campana, an internationally renowned translational immunology expert of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore and a pioneer of 4-1BB (CD137) co-stimulatory domain CAR technology. MediSix has been backed by international institutional investors including ClavystBio, Lightstone Ventures, Osage University Partners, and EDBI (investment platform of Economic Development Board of Singapore and Enterprise Singapore, under SG Growth Capital). With their support, MediSix has built a robust R&D infrastructure, talent network, and international collaboration system.

MediSix's core technology focuses on addressing key challenges in cell therapy for T-cell malignancies. Its proprietary PEBL (Protein Expression Blocker) platform can specifically block the expression of target proteins on cell surfaces, effectively reducing fratricide among CAR-T cells. This enables targeting of antigens shared between T cells and target cells, and by combining ex vivo and in vivo CAR-T approaches, has established exclusive technological barriers and advantages for treating hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and other diseases.

MediSix has also developed a differentiated pipeline addressing multiple unmet clinical needs. Its lead programme, IASO107 (formerly PCART7), is undergoing clinical evaluation in collaboration with leading international recognized research hospitals, and early clinical experience has shown promising efficacy and safety signals.

Zhang Jinhua, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of IASO Bio, stated: "This acquisition represents a major milestone in the company's globalization strategy. MediSix has an outstanding scientific team and a differentiated PEBL technology platform with unique advantages in T-cell malignancies and AML that strongly complement IASO Bio's existing pipeline. Following this acquisition, MediSix will continue to develop follow-on products leveraging its unique platform, while harnessing IASO Bio's cost advantages and execution efficiency in CMC and clinical development to accelerate its international development. Furthermore, the addition of MediSix's international team will significantly enhance the company's R&D capabilities, talent attraction, and global collaboration network in the cell therapy field. We believe that through deep synergies between the two teams, we will accelerate the development of innovative cell therapy products and bring breakthrough therapies to more patients worldwide."

Mike Carusi, Chairman of MediSix and Managing Partner of Lightstone Ventures, stated: "On behalf of MediSix and its investors, we are delighted to see MediSix join forces with IASO Bio. IASO Bio brings a proven full-process platform, deep CMC and clinical development expertise, and a demonstrated track record of advancing a CAR-T therapy from the laboratory to commercial approval — a strong complement to MediSix's PEBL platform and T-cell engineering strengths. On this foundation, we expect MediSix's clinical programmes to accelerate, with the combined capabilities of both companies offering significant value over the long term."

KHOO Shih, CEO of ClavystBio, stated: "We see the strengths of MediSix and IASO Bio as highly complementary, with strong cross-border synergies, and believe the combined company can bring innovative cell therapies to patients around the world faster and at a greater scale."

By PR Newswire

IASO Bio

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IASO Biotechnology MediSix Therapeutics IASO Bio

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