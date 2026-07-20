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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DBS named Asia's Best Digital Bank by Euromoney

July 20, 2026 | 10:20
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DBS was named Asia's Best Digital Bank by Euromoney, with the bank generating approximately SGD 1 billion in economic value from data analytics and AI/ML initiatives in 2025.

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS has been named Asia's Best Digital Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, underscoring the bank's leadership in harnessing artificial intelligence and digital innovation to shape the future of banking. This is in addition to three other regional wins, including Asia's Best Digital Bank for Corporates, Asia's Best Bank for Customer Experience for the second consecutive year, and ASEAN's Best Bank.

Recognised for demonstrating measurable business impact from AI in banking

Being named "Asia's Best Digital Bank" reflects DBS' longstanding commitment to reimagining banking through technology and its mission to be an AI-enabled bank with a heart. Across the organisation, DBS has embedded AI into customer and employee journeys, moving beyond experimentation to driving transformation at scale. In 2025, over 2,000 models and more than 430 use cases had been deployed across the bank. In all, DBS' data analytics and AI/ ML initiatives generated approximately SGD 1 billion in economic value.

"In 2025, artificial intelligence was a theme discussed widely across investor calls in the banking sector, but few institutions demonstrated its value with the same clarity and consistency as DBS," Euromoney said in its award citation. "At the core of this performance is a bank-wide capability to move ideas from experimentation to scaled deployment with discipline and speed."

DBS scales AI responsibly to deliver trusted banking experiences

DBS' digital transformation has evolved from reimagining customer journeys to transformative initiatives which have enterprise-wide impact, or Operating Model Transformations (OMTs). OMTs involve re-engineering processes for human and AI collaboration; leveraging tools to enhance workflows; reskilling employees for new and augmented roles; and implementing simplified, adaptive organisational structures. These efforts are helping employees reduce toil, improve productivity and focus on higher-value activities, while enabling the bank to scale innovation across its businesses.

"As banking enters a new phase shaped by generative and agentic AI, DBS has moved early, demonstrating what scaled, real-world application can look like," Euromoney noted.

Central to DBS' approach is a strong emphasis on trust and responsible adoption. As the bank scaled its use of generative and agentic AI, it strengthened governance frameworks and implemented enterprise-wide controls to manage AI risks and ensure that AI is deployed in a safe and ethical manner.

Tan Su Shan, DBS CEO, said: "We are honoured to be named Asia's Best Digital Bank by Euromoney. This recognition reflects our leadership in harnessing AI, while staying grounded in trust, empathy, safety and governance. As we expand the use of agentic AI across the bank, we will continue investing in our people and technology infrastructure to deliver seamless and more intuitive experiences for our customers."

DBS has been recognised over the years for its digital leadership. Euromoney named DBS World's Best Digital Bank in 2016, 2018 and 2021, and most recently, Asia's Best Digital Bank in 2025. Global Finance also recognised DBS as the inaugural World's Best AI Bank in 2025 and has named it World's Best Corporate Digital Bank twice. This latest accolade reinforces DBS' longstanding leadership in reimagining banking through technology and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.dbs.com

By PR Newswire

DBS BANK LTD

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DBS Asia's Best Digital Bank Euromoney

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