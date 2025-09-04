Corporate

Cybersecurity firm races into F1 with McLaren sponsorship deal

September 04, 2025 | 15:06
(0) user say
When computer security meets 300mph racing, the partnership promises either cutting-edge innovation or the most over-engineered antivirus software in motorsport history.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 September 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has been named an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team for the remainder of the 2025 season and beyond.

Trend is helping fast-paced organisations like McLaren Racing stay ahead of threats by safeguarding operational systems and sensitive data, and ensuring operations remain secure.

Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer at McLaren Racing: "It is fantastic to have Trend join the McLaren Formula 1 Team as an Official Partner. Their expertise was invaluable when supporting the team in electric racing and we're excited to build on that strong foundation as we head into this next chapter together."

Cybersecurity is a critical part of modern motor sports, where milliseconds and data can make all the difference. The partnership continues to bring two brands with innovation at the heart of what they do and a commitment to securing evolving and fast-paced environments.

Kevin Simzer, Chief Operating Officer at Trend: "Partnering with McLaren Racing is more than just a sponsorship, it's about shared mindset. We are both committed to being the best in our industries, pushing the boundaries of innovation with an eye for speed, security, and customer-first experiences that drive lasting impact. We're excited to take this journey together and what it means to stay ahead of the curve and lead with confidence in a fast-moving world."

As part of the partnership, Trend will engage customers and partners through a series of unique, high-touch moments throughout the Formula 1 season, combining world-class hospitality with access to the McLaren team and opportunities for deeper conversations around cybersecurity innovation and leadership – all designed to deliver the full Trend Experience.

https://www.trendmicro.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Trend Micro

TagTag:
McLaren F1 Trend Micro Incorporated

