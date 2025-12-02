Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

F1 title to be decided at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

December 02, 2025 | 14:47
(0) user say
The 2025 Formula One world championship title will be decided at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, marking a dramatic season finale for all teams.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Formula One World Drivers' Championship will be decided under the lights at Yas Marina Circuit with a three-way title battle set for a thrilling conclusion in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Max Verstappen's dramatic victory in Qatar means the sporting world's eyes will be fixed on the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Dutchman locked in a tense fight for glory with the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Red Bull driver's win lifted him into second place in the standings on 396 points, 12 behind series leader Norris. Polesitter Piastri dropped to third but reduced his deficit to Norris to 18 points.

This weekend marks the fourth title decider to take place in the UAE capital and the first since 2021. It is also the first time three drivers have arrived in Abu Dhabi with a shot at the title. Verstappen, aiming for a fifth drivers' crown, has won four of the last five races at Yas Marina Circuit, with that run broken by Norris in 2024.

As excitement reaches fever pitch and fans from 105 countries prepare to travel to the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix organisers, Ethara, have announced new additions to the entertainment programme, further elevating the event's status as the region's mega-event.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: "The 2025 Formula One World Drivers' Championship will be decided in Abu Dhabi in the first three-way battle since 2010. We've built a weekend that matches this historic occasion with four nights of headline concerts, extended track access and a city-wide entertainment programme."

Responding to high demand, the 2025 edition will feature two Pit Lane Walks on Thursday, December 4, giving fans the chance to see teams preparing their garages and sometimes even spot the drivers. Both sessions include a track walk and are exclusive to four-day ticket holders on a first-come, first-served basis.

In another first, more grandstand gates will open after the chequered flag on Sunday, December 7, inviting fans to join celebrations under the podium and witness history as the 2025 champion is crowned.

Multi-day ticket holders receive complimentary access to Abu Dhabi's leading attractions, including Yas Island theme parks, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan, in addition to new destinations including teamLab Phenomena, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and the Zayed National Museum, opening on December 3.

The enhanced fan offering complements an already packed entertainment programme, including four nights of Emirates NBD Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Etihad Park featuring Benson Boone, Elyanna, Post Malone, Metallica and Katy Perry, along with Official After-Parties headlined by Idris Elba, Keinemusik and Calvin Harris.

Fans can start their race week journey on the Abu Dhabi GP app, the central hub for tickets, Pit Lane Walk bookings, programme schedule, digital wayfinding and real-time alerts. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Very few tickets remain on abudhabigp.com

By PR Newswire

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One World Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related Contents

F1 Singapore Night Race 2025: Tourism and Commerce Surge – Visa

F1 Singapore Night Race 2025: Tourism and Commerce Surge – Visa

Cybersecurity firm races into F1 with McLaren sponsorship deal

Cybersecurity firm races into F1 with McLaren sponsorship deal

Aussie F1 rising star teams up with satellite startup

Aussie F1 rising star teams up with satellite startup

How F1 is helping Vietnam strive for a sustainable future

How F1 is helping Vietnam strive for a sustainable future

Drivers fear for F1's heritage despite 'awesome' Vegas race

Drivers fear for F1's heritage despite 'awesome' Vegas race

Tsunoda half-satisfied with F1 debut, overjoyed at passing hero Alonso

Tsunoda half-satisfied with F1 debut, overjoyed at passing hero Alonso

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

TERREPOWER appoints Brandon Handy as Chief People Officer

TERREPOWER appoints Brandon Handy as Chief People Officer

Anytime Fitness accelerates Asia expansion with new Taiwan regional agents

Anytime Fitness accelerates Asia expansion with new Taiwan regional agents

US POINTER healthy lifestyle programme may improve sleep apnea and blood pressure

US POINTER healthy lifestyle programme may improve sleep apnea and blood pressure

One NZ and Ribbon partner to deliver cloud native voice network

One NZ and Ribbon partner to deliver cloud native voice network

Adyen processes record $43bn as Black Friday weekend sets payment benchmark

Adyen processes record $43bn as Black Friday weekend sets payment benchmark

Sustainable Markets Initiative hosts London capital mobilisation convening with King Charles III

Sustainable Markets Initiative hosts London capital mobilisation convening with King Charles III

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020