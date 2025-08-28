Corporate

CR Construction reports H1 amid site delays

August 28, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
Steel prices bit margins—yet order books bulge, praying cement calms down.

Highlights:

  • Revenue increased by 28.8% to approximately HK$3,570.9 million.
  • Gross profit increased by 57.1% to approximately HK$295.4 million.
  • Gross profit margin increased by 1.5 p.p. to approximately 8.3%.
Financial Highlights:
For the 6 months ended 30 June
HK$'000 2025 2024 Change
Revenue 3,570,868 2,773,188 +28.8%
• Building Construction Works
• Repair, Maintenance, Alteration and Addition ("RMAA")
• Environmental Operations		 3,141,772
354,836
74,260		 2,414,268
290,600
68,320		 +30.1%
+22.1%
+8.7%
Gross profit 295,417 188,062 +57.1%
Gross profit margin 8.3% 6.8% +1.5 p.p.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - CR Construction Group Holdings Limited ("CR Construction" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 1582.HK), a building contractor in Hong Kong, announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the "Reporting Period"). During the Reporting Period, the revenue recorded by the Group amounted to approximately HK$3,570.9 million representing an increase of approximately 28.8% as compared to approximately HK$2,773.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (the "Corresponding Period Last Year"). Net profit of the Group during the Reporting Period was approximately HK$25.9 million.

During the Reporting Period, gross profit of the Group was approximately HK$295.4 million, representing an increase of approximately 57.1% as compared to approximately HK$188.1 million for the Corresponding Period Last Year. The Group's gross profit margin was approximately 8.3% and 6.8% for the six months ended 30 June 2025 and 2024, respectively. The gross profit margin of the Group increased slightly by approximately 1.5 percentage points by comparing the six months ended 30 June 2025 against the six months ended 30 June 2024.

During the Reporting Period, earnings per share of the Group was approximately HK4.86 cents.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CR Construction

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

