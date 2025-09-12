Corporate

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

September 12, 2025 | 15:40
(0) user say
Joint SOCs in Bangkok block 500Gbps attacks, safeguarding fintech and e-commerce-free 30-day trial link for CISO keyword searchers.

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, announced a strategic partnership with Nextwave (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a premier cybersecurity and IT solutions distributor headquartered in Bangkok. The agreement highlights Corero's expansion and commitment to network availability in Southeast Asia amid rising resilience needs.

Thailand is experiencing a sharp rise in cyber threats, with DDoS activity increasing while resilience strategies lag behind. Government and public sector organizations are frequent targets, yet few businesses have adopted comprehensive protection. At this critical moment, the Corero–Nextwave partnership delivers local expertise to help Thai organizations safeguard networks and maintain availability. For enterprises and institutions, the partnership strengthens protection of revenues, operations, and customer trust.

Nextwave becomes Corero's sole distributor in Thailand, delivering availability solutions for business continuity. These include Layer 3–7 DDoS defense with SmartWall ONE™, and the new CORE platform with Zero Trust Admission Control and Traffic Analysis. Together, these technologies provide always-on protection as organizations advance digital transformation and depend on network resilience.

"It's an honor to serve the Thai community and partner with a leading distributor. Both companies are committed to customer success, making this a natural fit. Together we look forward to helping businesses remain not only resilient but to thrive," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security.

The addition of Nextwave to Corero's partner ecosystem underscores the company's mission to deliver advanced availability, security, and resilience solutions worldwide.

" We are proud to be the first to bring Corero's world-class DDoS protection solutions into Thailand. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies that safeguard our customers and strengthen the nation's digital resilience," said Mr. Krisada Cheevamongkol, CEO at Nextwave (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

By PR Newswire

Corero Network Security

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Corero Corero Network Security DDoS Nextwave

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

