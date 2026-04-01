BLUETTI launches EnergyPro 13K home backup system

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage, has unveiled its next-generation whole-home backup solution, the EnergyPro 13K Energy Storage System (EP13K ESS), to address growing concerns over grid instability and soaring electricity costs. This all-in-one, scalable system integrates a hybrid inverter, modular battery packs, and the AT1 smart distribution panel to create a stable and resilient home energy system. Compatible with both new and existing solar installations, it empowers homeowners with true energy independence and optimized daily efficiency.

Whole-Home Backup Power for High-Demand Households

For households that rely on high-power appliances such as central air conditioning and electric stoves, power outages can quickly disrupt daily life. The EnergyPro 13K addresses this challenge with a continuous output of 13.2kW (120V/240V) and a high surge capacity of 150 LRA, enabling it to run high-demand appliances like 5-ton central air conditioning, washing machines, and home networks simultaneously, delivering true whole-home backup.

Its integrated automatic transfer switch (ATS) and 155A bypass enable seamless, uninterrupted switching between grid and stored power. It is designed for a wide range of applications, including single-family homes, vacation properties, small farms, and off-grid setups, ideal for users seeking greater energy resilience.

Modular Battery Design for Flexible Expansion

The EnergyPro 13K features a modular battery design, supporting 2 to 4 EnergyPack 500 battery packs for a total capacity ranging from 9.6kWh to 19.2kWh. Homeowners can size the system based on current needs and expand over time as demand grows—reducing upfront investment while maintaining long-term flexibility. Notably, the system supports mixing new and existing battery packs, enabling seamless capacity expansion at any stage and making it suitable for both first-time adopters and households with evolving energy demands.

Built with ultra-safe LiFePO₄ cells and an advanced Battery Management System (BMS), the EnergyPro 13K is designed for over 10 years of daily use, delivering long-term reliability and consistent energy savings. A built-in self-heating feature further ensures stable performance in freezing conditions, a critical advantage for northern regions.

Advanced Solar System for Energy Independence

Building on the proven success of the EP900 Energy Storage System, the next-generation EnergyPro 13K introduces a significant breakthrough in solar input. To maximize energy self-sufficiency, the system supports an industry-leading 22kW solar input through four independent MPPT channels. This ensures peak harvesting efficiency even on complex, multi-orientation rooftops. By prioritizing solar consumption and storing surplus energy for nighttime or peak shaving, the EnergyPro 13K empowers homeowners to reduce their electricity bills and minimize grid reliance.

Designed for maximum versatility, it supports both DC- and AC-coupled configurations, making it an ideal choice for both new solar-plus-storage installations and retrofitting existing solar arrays. Even during grid outages, it can continue utilizing solar generation to power the home.

Multi-Source Energy Integration for Extended Home Backup

At the system's core, the AT1 smart distribution panel intelligently manages energy flow between solar, grid, battery storage, and external power sources. This enables a flexible and self-sufficient home energy setup that optimizes consumption and ensures seamless power continuity, particularly during outages.

For extended blackout scenarios or low-solar conditions, the EnergyPro 13K seamlessly integrates with electric vehicles or gas generators. These supplementary power sources can both recharge the system and sustain essential household loads, adding an extra layer of energy security. Combined with intelligent load management, users can prioritize essential circuits, allowing the system to automatically shed high-power loads—such as EV chargers and central air conditioning—based on pre-configured settings. This proactive management ensures that critical appliances remain powered for as long as possible when every watt counts.

Smart Energy Management for Enhanced System Control

The EnergyPro 13K further enhances user experience through advanced smart features. Via the BLUETTI app, users can remotely monitor real-time data on power generation, storage, and consumption, and configure operating modes based on their needs—such as charging during off-peak hours and discharging during peak pricing periods to optimize energy costs.

It also introduces a proactive extreme weather alert function, which leverages weather data to automatically prepare the battery ahead of potential outages. And compatibility with leading smart home platforms—including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant—enables convenient voice control and seamless integration into existing smart home ecosystems.

Price and Availability

The EnergyPro 13K Energy Storage System is now available at the BLUETTI Official Store, with a special promotional price starting at $7,919 (a 10% discount) through April 24. Customers can also apply the exclusive code BLUETTI8OFF to receive an additional 8% discount.

https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/home-energy