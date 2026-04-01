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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CES 2026 attendance grows 4% in Las Vegas

April 01, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
The Consumer Technology Association reported increased participation at the annual electronics trade show compared to the previous year's event.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces independently audited data for CES® 2026, the world's most powerful tech event, revealing growth in attendance to 148,392 participants. The audit reaffirms CES as the place where the global tech community comes to do business and showcases the people and ideas behind the technologies that are improving lives.

"We're proud of this growth during a challenging year for the trade show industry," said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair and CEO, CTA. "These results underscore not only the resilience of in-person events, but the unmatched role CES plays in bringing together innovators, policymakers, and business leaders to define what comes next as emerging technologies are rapidly reshaping industries."

Unlike any other event, CES enables companies to do business, launch products, announce partnerships, establish thought leadership, and elevate brand visibility in one place with a global audience. Additional attendance numbers include:

  • 55,841 (37.6%) international participants from 141 countries, regions and territories using CES as the premier platform for global market entry and dealmaking
  • 4100+ exhibitors across 2.6M+ net square feet, including some 1200 startups in Eureka Park, showcasing the technology of today and tomorrow
    • 307 of the 2025 Fortune 500 companies represented
  • 7037 media, content creators, and industry analysts covering innovations from across the show floor
  • 2162 investors scouting the next breakthrough in Eureka Park
  • 189 global government leaders and policymakers focusing on the intersection of technology and public policy
  • 400+ conference sessions with 1400+ speakers sparking industry conversation

The CES 2026 audit examines demographics of who showed up and why. Senior‑level executives accounted for 52% of attendees and there was increased interest in technologies driving the future of business and society, including:

  • AI: 39,929 attendees (+22% YoY) explored how AI spans the show floor and CES Foundry
  • Robotics: 19,605 attendees (+26% YoY) engaged with automation, humanoids and intelligent systems
  • Marketing & Advertising: 13,433 attendees (+10% YoY) created buzz in C Space

"For CMOs and business leaders deciding where to invest their time and resources, credible, independently audited metrics matter," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "CES is once again the largest audited annual business event and the audit is a powerful signal that the companies at the forefront of innovation are choosing CES to connect, collaborate, and do business."

CES attendance figures are independently audited by a third party and exceed the auditing standards set by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. Independent audits are essential to building trust, ensuring data accuracy, and promoting transparency for all stakeholders. CTA encourages exhibitors to request third-party audits for the events in which they participate.

The CES 2026 Audit is available here. CES will return to Las Vegas January 6-9, 2027.

By PR Newswire

Consumer Technology Association

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
CES 2026 las vegas

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