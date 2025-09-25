Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Corero Network Security Lands Singapore 2025, Partners ONESECURE Asia

September 25, 2025 | 09:53
(0) user say
Real-time DDoS mitigation now safeguards telecoms and enterprises, giving cyber writers Singapore DDoS protection keywords and joint solution brief.

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, announced its strategic partnership with ONESECURE Asia Pte Ltd, marking Corero's official entry into the Singapore market and an expanded presence across Southeast Asia.

The agreement is a major step in Corero's Asia-Pacific (APAC) growth strategy, combining its automated, real-time resiliency solutions with ONESECURE's local presence and expertise. Together, the companies will deliver greater cyber resilience to telecom operators, enterprises, and service providers across the region.

Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security, commented:
"This partnership with ONESECURE is about more than technology. It is about keeping people connected, safeguarding livelihoods, and giving businesses the confidence to stay online in a digital-first world. Together, we are bringing resilience and peace of mind to Singapore's digital economy."

Headquartered in Singapore, ONESECURE Asia Pte Ltd is a subsidiary of Secura Group Ltd and a leader in DDoS mitigation for telecom operators. With deep expertise and experience securing high-volume networks, ONESECURE is positioned to bring Corero's solutions to customers seeking to strengthen availability and performance in an increasingly hostile digital environment.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Corero Network Security, a global leader in DDoS protection. This collaboration significantly strengthens ONESECURE's position as the market leader in DDoS mitigation services across the ASEAN region. By integrating Corero's real-time, automated DDoS mitigation technology into our cybersecurity portfolio, we are empowering our clients with even greater resilience, visibility, and performance. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for proactive threat defense in today's evolving digital landscape," said Edmund How, Managing Director at ONESECURE.

For Singapore, the partnership marks a new chapter in cyber resilience. With Corero's technology and ONESECURE's local expertise, organizations will gain stronger protection, trusted support, and the confidence to grow securely in an increasingly connected economy.

By PR Newswire

Corero Network Security

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Corero Network Security DDoS DDoS mitigation ONESECURE Asia

Related Contents

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

Corero Network Security Reports Strong Q4 Momentum with New Business and Upsell Growth Across Key Regions

Corero Network Security Reports Strong Q4 Momentum with New Business and Upsell Growth Across Key Regions

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Vantage Laureus Partnership 2025: Sport for Good Targets Youth

Vantage Laureus Partnership 2025: Sport for Good Targets Youth

MiroMind Framework 2025: FutureX Benchmark Win Signals AI Shift

MiroMind Framework 2025: FutureX Benchmark Win Signals AI Shift

FISU World Cup Dalian 2025: University Football Kicks Off

FISU World Cup Dalian 2025: University Football Kicks Off

Eason Tech 20-F Filing 2025: Fiscal 2024 Annual Report Live

Eason Tech 20-F Filing 2025: Fiscal 2024 Annual Report Live

Sky Labs Launches CART BP, a Ring-Type Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor

Sky Labs Launches CART BP, a Ring-Type Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor

Acclime Aura AI Platform 2025: Automates Corporate Services

Acclime Aura AI Platform 2025: Automates Corporate Services

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Aceh Sustainable Palm Oil Group 2025: Apical Leads Zero-Deforestation Push

Aceh Sustainable Palm Oil Group 2025: Apical Leads Zero-Deforestation Push

Bangkok Watch Week 2025: Siam Paragon Hosts Historic Horology Fest

Bangkok Watch Week 2025: Siam Paragon Hosts Historic Horology Fest

Huawei RAMS White Paper 2025: ISP MSP Success Blueprint Unveiled

Huawei RAMS White Paper 2025: ISP MSP Success Blueprint Unveiled

KnoWaterleak Michi log 2025: Iwata City Pilots Integrated Infra AI

KnoWaterleak Michi log 2025: Iwata City Pilots Integrated Infra AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020