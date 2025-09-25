Corero Network Security Lands Singapore 2025, Partners ONESECURE Asia

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, announced its strategic partnership with ONESECURE Asia Pte Ltd, marking Corero's official entry into the Singapore market and an expanded presence across Southeast Asia.

The agreement is a major step in Corero's Asia-Pacific (APAC) growth strategy, combining its automated, real-time resiliency solutions with ONESECURE's local presence and expertise. Together, the companies will deliver greater cyber resilience to telecom operators, enterprises, and service providers across the region.

Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security, commented:

"This partnership with ONESECURE is about more than technology. It is about keeping people connected, safeguarding livelihoods, and giving businesses the confidence to stay online in a digital-first world. Together, we are bringing resilience and peace of mind to Singapore's digital economy."

Headquartered in Singapore, ONESECURE Asia Pte Ltd is a subsidiary of Secura Group Ltd and a leader in DDoS mitigation for telecom operators. With deep expertise and experience securing high-volume networks, ONESECURE is positioned to bring Corero's solutions to customers seeking to strengthen availability and performance in an increasingly hostile digital environment.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Corero Network Security, a global leader in DDoS protection. This collaboration significantly strengthens ONESECURE's position as the market leader in DDoS mitigation services across the ASEAN region. By integrating Corero's real-time, automated DDoS mitigation technology into our cybersecurity portfolio, we are empowering our clients with even greater resilience, visibility, and performance. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for proactive threat defense in today's evolving digital landscape," said Edmund How, Managing Director at ONESECURE.

For Singapore, the partnership marks a new chapter in cyber resilience. With Corero's technology and ONESECURE's local expertise, organizations will gain stronger protection, trusted support, and the confidence to grow securely in an increasingly connected economy.