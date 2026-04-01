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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bechtel names Lucy Martin mining and metals president

April 01, 2026 | 12:07
(0) user say
The engineering and construction company appointed Martin to lead its global operations serving extractive industry clients.

RESTON, Va., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced the appointment of Lucy Martin as president of its Mining & Metals (M&M) business, effective April 6, 2026. She succeeds Ailie MacAdam, who will retire in May after an exceptional 41-year career with the company.

"Lucy is a proven leader with the strategic vision, deep mining sector knowledge, operational discipline, and customer focus to advance our Mining & Metals business," said Craig Albert, Bechtel President and COO. "Over more than two decades, she has built diverse, creative, high-performing global teams focused on solving our customer's most important challenges and is exceptionally well positioned to lead this business into its next phase of growth. We are also deeply grateful to Ailie for her remarkable leadership and lasting contributions to Bechtel."

Martin brings more than 24 years of experience with Bechtel, with a track record of driving growth, strengthening performance, and delivering results by meeting customers' expectations across global markets. Her leadership roles have included:

  • General Manager, South America — Accountable for all aspects of the mining business in South America, including profit and loss, talent management, operations and business development, advancing major copper and water infrastructure projects while strengthening long-term partnerships in critical minerals markets.
  • Operations Manager, Americas — Led operational performance across projects in the Americas, with responsibility for execution discipline, delivery outcomes, and operational risk management.
  • Chief Financial Officer, M&M — Oversaw commercial strategy, financial forecasting, and portfolio‑level risk management, strengthening financial discipline and improving portfolio performance globally.
  • General Manager, Asia Pacific — Drove regional growth and expanded our iron ore offering, including opening the Perth office and establishing our bulk material handling Centre of Excellence, deepening customer relationships across Australia and the broader region.

"Our Mining & Metals business has strong momentum and a clear strategy," said Martin. "My focus is to build on that foundation while sharpening how we support our customers in a rapidly evolving global market. We will continue to enhance how we deliver — helping customers solve their most complex challenges, from cost-effective development and productivity to safety, reliability, and certainty of outcomes."

MacAdam, who has served as president since 2020, leaves behind a legacy of strengthened execution, improved financial performance, and sustained growth. Under her leadership, the business advanced major projects in key global markets and achieved its strongest new work bookings in 15 years in 2025.

For more information about Bechtel's Mining & Metals capabilities and solutions, visit bechtel.com.

By PR Newswire

Bechtel

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