Corero Network Security 2025: XLC Picks DDoS Shield for APAC Roll-out

October 16, 2025 | 15:47
Selection criteria foregrounded low-latency mitigation rather than headline throughput, suggesting that latency-sensitive finance traffic now drives security procurement.

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced that XLC has selected Corero to deploy on-premises DDoS protection across five new Asia-Pacific sites, reinforcing its commitment to uninterrupted service and resilient infrastructure for its high-demand customers.

XLC, known for its enterprise-grade network infrastructure and hosting solutions, supports mission-critical workloads across fintech, gaming, and media streaming. The company required a resilient, low-latency mitigation solution to complement existing clean-pipe protections and enhance visibility and responsiveness to evolving threats.

Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security, said, "We're proud to support XLC's growth in APAC. Eric Lo and his team are building something exceptional, and we're honored to help protect the resilience and availability that power their customers' businesses. This partnership reflects the strength of our long-term relationship and our shared drive for operational excellence."

Corero's ability to ensure real-time availability with minimal disruption was key to the selection. As a trusted long-term partner, Corero has consistently delivered proven performance and reliable support. This reinforced XLC's confidence in the solution and highlighted the strategic value Corero brings to providers in high-growth digital markets.

"Partnering with Corero was one of the most critical decisions we've made for our cybersecurity posture," said Eric Lo, CEO at XLC. "The solution has proven its worth continuously, allowing us to mitigate DDoS attacks seamlessly and with minimal intervention. Their outstanding support gives us immense confidence and truly allows us to operate with greater peace of mind."

The deployment supports XLC's expansion across APAC and reflects growing demand among infrastructure providers for integrated, real-time DDoS protection that safeguards customer experience and business continuity.

By PR Newswire

Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security AsiaPacific sites DDoS protection

