Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Coremail presents AI-Native Secure Email System at LEAP East

July 16, 2026 | 16:02
(0) user say
Coremail participated in the Asia LEAP East International Technology Exhibition 2026, held in Hong Kong from 8 to 10 July, showcasing its AI-Native Secure Email System to technology leaders and partners.

HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coremail participated in the Asia LEAP East International Technology and Information Technology Exhibition 2026, held in Hong Kong from July 8 to 10, showcasing its AI-Native Secure Email System and engaging with technology leaders, partners and enterprises from Asia, the Middle East and beyond to explore the future of AI-powered enterprise communications.

Building on the success of Saudi LEAP, LEAP East 2026 brought together more than 25,000 professional visitors and 300 exhibitors, serving as a platform for innovation and business collaboration across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech and other emerging technologies.

At the exhibition, Coremail demonstrated how its AI-Native Secure Email System integrates a large language model (LLM) with enterprise email workflows to improve productivity while strengthening security. The solution is built around two core capabilities: AI Agent-driven Intelligent Workflows and Comprehensive Security Protection.

Powered by AI Agents, the system supports intelligent email classification, scheduling, approval workflows, email analytics and collaborative work. With the ReAct autonomous execution framework and MCP (Model Context Protocol), it securely connects enterprise applications and third-party tools, transforming email into an intelligent gateway for enterprise workflows.

To address increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the platform combines AI-driven phishing detection and defense, sender identity verification, spam protection, LLM-powered semantic analysis and multimodal threat detection to help organizations defend against phishing attacks, business email compromise (BEC) and other emerging threats. A user-level sandbox model, together with the principle of least privilege, further enhances data security and compliance.

"AI is transforming the way enterprises work, but security remains the foundation of AI adoption," said Tim Lin, CTO of Coremail. "We will continue integrating AI with enterprise email to deliver smarter, safer and more efficient communication and collaboration experiences."

During the exhibition, Coremail exchanged insights with industry professionals on AI-native enterprise applications, email security and intelligent workplace solutions. Looking ahead, the company will continue advancing AI-native innovation and working with global partners to build a more intelligent, secure and efficient future for enterprise communications.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.co.th

By PR Newswire

Coremail

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Coremail Secure Email System Enterprise Communications Technology exhibition

Related Contents

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

CES 2026 opens today for global innovators

CES 2026 opens today for global innovators

Coremail helps Thai firms navigate cross border email challenges

Coremail helps Thai firms navigate cross border email challenges

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Survey: 83% of clinicians adopted AI for documentation

Survey: 83% of clinicians adopted AI for documentation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cash flows shift as property market repositions

Cash flows shift as property market repositions

Capital market reform demands deeper structural changes

Capital market reform demands deeper structural changes

Promising sectors identified for Vietnam's next growth phase

Promising sectors identified for Vietnam's next growth phase

AI adoption reshapes marketing across Southeast Asia

AI adoption reshapes marketing across Southeast Asia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020